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Saudi minister's reaction to Riyadh warning alert goes viral

Ahmed Al Rajhi reassures attendees as emergency alerts sound during his speech in Riyadh

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Al Rajhi was addressing delegates when the alert interrupted proceedings, with warning notifications sounding on mobile phones across the hall.
Al Rajhi was addressing delegates when the alert interrupted proceedings, with warning notifications sounding on mobile phones across the hall.
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Dubai: A video has gone viral on social media showing Saudi Arabia's Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al Rajhi, reassuring an audience after an emergency warning alert sounded during his speech at the Riyadh Economic Forum.

Al Rajhi was addressing delegates when the alert interrupted proceedings, with warning notifications sounding on mobile phones across the hall.

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Rather than leaving the stage, the minister remained in place and responded with a message of faith and reassurance.

"God willing, may God turn their plots against them. We are under the protection of the Lord of the Worlds," he told the gathering.

The audience broke into applause following his remarks, before the minister continued his address.

The incident came against a backdrop of heightened security concerns following a series of attacks on Saudi Arabia, including deadly strikes on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The warning sounded during the 12th Riyadh Economic Forum, a three-day gathering running from October 12 to 14 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Organised by the Riyadh Chamber under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the forum brings together government officials, business leaders, academics and economic experts to examine challenges facing the Saudi economy and develop recommendations to support its growth.

Established in 2003, the forum focuses on economic development, investment and policy recommendations, with this year's discussions covering issues including artificial intelligence, food and water security, and the development of national talent.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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