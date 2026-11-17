Ministry warns that renewed Iranian aggression threatens Bahrain’s security and stability
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the renewed Iranian aggression targeting Bahrain.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that this aggressive attack constitutes a flagrant violation of Bahrain’s sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.
The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.
Earlier in the day, the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) announced that its air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks before they reached their intended targets.
The military said all its branches and units remained on high alert and fully prepared to defend the kingdom against further attacks.
The latest incident followed similar Iranian drone attacks on Bahrain on November 13 and 15, both of which were intercepted by the kingdom’s air defences.
Bahrain has condemned the repeated strikes as violations of its sovereignty and international law, calling on the UN Security Council to enforce Resolution 2817, which demands an immediate end to Iranian attacks against Gulf states and other countries in the region.