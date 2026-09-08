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UAE strongly condemns attacks by Houthi terrorist group on Saudi civilian, economic facilities and vessels

The UAE also condemned the continued targeting of commercial vessels in the Red Sea

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UAE strongly condemns attacks by Houthi terrorist group on Saudi civilian, economic facilities and vessels

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the attacks launched by the Houthi group on civilian and economic facilities in the cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Najran in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which resulted in dozens of injuries among civilians including women and children.

The UAE also condemned the continued targeting of commercial vessels in the Red Sea, which poses a threat to safety of maritime navigation.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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