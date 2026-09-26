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At the directive of the President, UAE pledges $10 million to tackle Ebola outbreak in Africa

Funding will help curb the outbreak and strengthen healthcare systems in affected areas

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Support comes as the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo spreads geographically.
Support comes as the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo spreads geographically.

New York: At the directive of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE, through the UAE Aid Agency, has allocated $10 million to support international efforts to curb the spread of the Ebola outbreak in Africa and strengthen healthcare systems in affected areas.

The announcement was made during the UAE's participation in an international meeting convened by the United States on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, to discuss the Ebola outbreak and ways to strengthen the international response.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, affirmed that the UAE continues to play an active role in supporting joint international efforts to address crises, disasters and health challenges around the world. This commitment, he said, stems from the UAE's humanitarian mission and its global responsibility to protect communities from the risks of disease and epidemics, in coordination with governments, international organisations and relevant regional institutions.

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Dr. Al Ameri noted that, as part of its efforts to help contain the outbreak, the UAE has sent more than 150 tonnes of aid and supplies to affected areas. These have included protective equipment, supplies and infection-control materials that have benefited around 280 health facilities, as well as shelter supplies and food for affected people.

He stressed the need for the international community to stand together, redouble its efforts and accelerate its response in these critical circumstances to limit the spread of the disease and its transmission between communities. He also underscored the importance of supporting health systems and strengthening their capacity for prevention, early detection and effective response.

These efforts come amid ongoing challenges linked to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its widening geographic spread. The situation calls for stronger international coordination and faster action to contain the outbreak and limit its humanitarian and health impact.

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