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UAE eases Ebola entry measures for Ugandan nationals

Decision follows completion of the internationally established Ebola monitoring period

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The precautionary measures currently applicable to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan will remain in effect in light of the ongoing epidemiological situation.
The precautionary measures currently applicable to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan will remain in effect in light of the ongoing epidemiological situation.
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Abu Dhabi: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), has announced that it is easing precautionary entry measures introduced in June 2026 for nationals of the Republic of Uganda in response to developments related to the Ebola virus.

The decision follows continued assessment of the epidemiological situation and reflects the latest public health developments, including the end of the Ebola outbreak in Uganda following the completion of the internationally established monitoring period.

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The precautionary measures currently applicable to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan will remain in effect in light of the ongoing epidemiological situation.

NCEMA, MoHAP and ICP stressed that the UAE continues to closely monitor regional and international developments related to the Ebola virus. Precautionary measures will remain subject to ongoing review and will be adjusted as necessary in accordance with evolving risk assessments and approved public health standards.

The UAE remains committed to safeguarding public health while ensuring that precautionary measures are proportionate to the assessed level of risk and responsive to developments in the epidemiological situation.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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