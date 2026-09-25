Dubai Police seize 17 tankers, charge 18 suspects over illegal dumping of hazardous waste

Crackdown targets illegal dumping of sewage and petrochemical waste in Dubai
Dubai: Dubai Police has taken legal action against 18 suspects and confiscated 17 tankers after they were caught dumping sewage, petrochemical waste and other harmful materials outside approved disposal sites across the emirate.
The cases were uncovered in the first six months of 2026 by the Environmental Crimes Section of Dubai Police's Economic Crimes Department, part of the General Department of Criminal Investigation. The operation was carried out jointly with Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority as part of wider efforts to track down environmental offences that threaten public health.
Investigators traced the suspects after finding they had breached the rules governing how hazardous materials must be disposed of. Legal proceedings were launched against all 18, and every tanker used in the violations was seized.
Dubai Police said sewage, petrochemical waste and similar materials may only be discharged at designated sites and in line with approved procedures. Dumping them elsewhere, it warned, puts both residents and the environment at risk.
Authorities credited the results to close coordination on the ground and the sharing of information between agencies, which allows violations to be spotted and dealt with quickly.
The force urged companies and individuals working in the sector to follow disposal regulations strictly, stressing that responsible handling of harmful materials is essential to protecting the community and the environment.