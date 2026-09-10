Dubai hosts regional experts to tackle evolving human trafficking crimes

Experts explore AI, financial technology and new tools to detect crimes & protect victims
Dubai: Dubai has brought together 61 specialists from nine Gulf and Arab countries for an advanced training programme designed to strengthen regional capabilities against human trafficking as criminal methods increasingly evolve through technology, artificial intelligence and cross border networks.
The 12th Human Trafficking Specialist Programme is being organised by Dubai Police in cooperation with the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, Dubai Judicial Institute and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime for the Gulf Cooperation Council region.
The programme brings together specialists working in law enforcement, the judiciary, human rights and victim protection. This year’s sessions also focus on emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, financial technology, digital transformation and data management.
Judge Abdulrahman Murad Al Balooshi, vice-chairman of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking and undersecretary at the Ministry of Justice, said the programme’s continuation for more than a decade reflects the UAE’s efforts to build specialist expertise and strengthen cooperation with other countries.
He said human trafficking remained a crime that crossed borders and that criminals were constantly changing the way they operate.
“Perpetrators are exploiting modern technology and artificial intelligence to conceal their identities and control victims,” he said.
Al Balooshi stressed the need for ongoing training to help specialists keep pace with new methods, improve the detection of trafficking cases, bring offenders to justice and ensure victims receive appropriate protection.
The programme has also helped create a wider network of specialists over the years. Its graduates now work across different parts of the UAE’s anti-trafficking system, including specialised investigation teams, public prosecution offices and judicial departments handling trafficking cases.
Some graduates have also contributed to the UAE’s smart referral system for victims, helping specialised teams share information and improve protection and support.
Major General Saif bin Abed, assistant commander-in-chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs at Dubai Police, said the 12th edition reflected a long-term approach to developing specialists who can respond effectively to human trafficking at both regional and international levels.
He said the growing use of technology and cross-border networks had made the crime more complex, requiring specialists to have knowledge of security, law and human rights, as well as practical skills to identify cases early.
The participation of experts from nine GCC and Arab countries also provides an opportunity to share experiences and successful practices, he said.
Dr Muhannad Fayez Dweikat, regional coordinator at the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, said the programme’s 12-year partnership had produced a lasting impact.
He noted that several graduates had gone on to become leaders, policymakers and practitioners in their countries. Some early graduates are now trainers themselves, passing their knowledge on to colleagues and helping build expertise within their institutions.
The latest programme examines how artificial intelligence, financial technology, digital tools and data management are changing the environment in which trafficking can take place.
The aim is to help specialists recognise new patterns, assess future risks and use modern methods to prevent, detect and investigate trafficking cases, while improving prosecution and victim protection.
Brigadier Faisal Al Khumairi, director of the General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police, said tackling trafficking required more than enforcement.
Specialists must be able to identify potential victims, recognise signs of trafficking and conduct interviews while taking into account victims’ psychological and social circumstances, he said.
They also need to understand referral, protection and care systems and work with other authorities to safeguard victims’ rights and dignity.
The participation of 61 specialists, Al Khumairi said, would help strengthen coordination and create a shared understanding of the challenges facing countries across the region.
The programme aims to ensure that expertise keeps pace with changing criminal methods and strengthens the ability of authorities to identify trafficking earlier, protect victims and pursue offenders across borders.