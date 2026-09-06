Dubai Police deploys 36 robots as AI expands across operations

The 36 RPA robots are being used for a range of tasks and administrative operations
Dubai: Dubai Police completed 104 strategic and operational technology projects over the past year and deployed 36 RPA robots across policing and administrative operations as it expands the use of artificial intelligence.
The figures were reviewed by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, during his annual inspection of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence.
Al Marri was briefed on the department’s performance indicators, digital transformation projects and technology systems supporting police operations and public services.
The 36 robots are being used for a range of tasks and administrative operations, with Dubai Police saying their deployment has helped speed up procedures, increase productivity and reduce routine workloads.
Digital service continuity also remained high during the current year, with public services recording a continuity rate of 99.97 per cent and systems reaching 99.92 per cent.
Al Marri reviewed the force’s AI transformation plan, which includes initiatives to expand artificial intelligence across police, administrative and operational functions.
The plan aims to turn data into tools that can support decision-making, while developing systems designed to improve response times, operational efficiency and service quality.
He was also briefed on the Dubai Police AI platform, which supports data analysis, procedure automation, smart solutions and digital tools for employees and customers.
Another project reviewed was a smart assistant for Smart Police Stations (SPS), designed to support the delivery of police and security services through an integrated system operating around the clock.
The system is intended to make services faster and more flexible while improving access for customers.
The General Department of Artificial Intelligence also reported receiving seven awards and certificates of recognition for its projects and initiatives.
It has registered 29 intellectual works, according to the department.
Al Marri stressed the need to continue developing Dubai Police’s AI capabilities and adopting modern technologies across police, administrative and operational functions.
He also highlighted the importance of specialised staff alongside technological development, saying advanced technology and human expertise need to work together as digital systems evolve.
Al Marri called for continued focus on readiness and business continuity, as well as regular improvements to systems and services to keep them secure, efficient and reliable.
He thanked the department’s employees for their work on Dubai Police’s digital transformation and called on teams to expand the use of AI across operations.