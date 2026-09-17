Middle East edition of Dubai International Film Festival returns to nurture Arab filmmakers

Dubai Film Festival returns with new hub for Arab cinema and rising talent
Dubai: Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit, has announced the return of the Dubai International Film Festival, with a special Middle East edition set to begin on December 8.
The festival’s first edition in its new format will focus on Arab cinema, spotlighting films and filmmakers from across the region.
It will offer directors, producers, actors and writers a platform to showcase their work, exchange ideas and connect with audiences, critics and industry professionals.
Al Marri said the festival’s return goes beyond reviving a cinematic event that has long been associated with Dubai’s cultural scene. The new format is intended to create a broader ecosystem for film, bringing together screenings, industry dialogue, talent discovery and knowledge exchange.
The initiative will also focus on supporting emerging filmmakers by creating opportunities for them to enter the industry, build their skills and develop their expertise.