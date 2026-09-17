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Middle East edition of Dubai International Film Festival returns to nurture Arab filmmakers

Dubai Film Festival returns with new hub for Arab cinema and rising talent

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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DubaiInternational Film Festival(DIFF)
DubaiInternational Film Festival(DIFF)
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Dubai: Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit, has announced the return of the Dubai International Film Festival, with a special Middle East edition set to begin on December 8.

The festival’s first edition in its new format will focus on Arab cinema, spotlighting films and filmmakers from across the region.

It will offer directors, producers, actors and writers a platform to showcase their work, exchange ideas and connect with audiences, critics and industry professionals.

Al Marri said the festival’s return goes beyond reviving a cinematic event that has long been associated with Dubai’s cultural scene. The new format is intended to create a broader ecosystem for film, bringing together screenings, industry dialogue, talent discovery and knowledge exchange.

The initiative will also focus on supporting emerging filmmakers by creating opportunities for them to enter the industry, build their skills and develop their expertise.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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