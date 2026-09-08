Ahmed bin Mohammed reviewed preparations for the Arab Media Summit from September 15 to 17
Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, has reaffirmed plans to strengthen Dubai’s position as a major media hub and a platform that brings together creative minds and talent.
His comments came as he chaired a meeting of the Dubai Media Council, where he reviewed final preparations by the Dubai Press Club for the Arab Media Summit, scheduled to take place from September 15 to 17. The 2026 summit will bring together eight specialised forums under its umbrella.
Sheikh Ahmed also reviewed preparations to mark the silver jubilee of the Arab Media Award, celebrating 25 years of the award’s role in recognising media excellence.
During the meeting, he approved the launch of a national film competition titled “Stories of Our Resolve”, organised by the Dubai Films Office to document national stories that embody the cohesion and unity of the community.
The initiative is intended to use film as a medium for capturing stories that highlight shared values and experiences across society.
Sheikh Ahmed also reviewed a detailed report on the Mohammed bin Rashid Scholarship for Media Students, which has provided support to 264 students over the past four years.
The scholarship is part of Dubai’s efforts to develop emerging media talent and prepare a new generation of professionals for an industry being reshaped by technology, new platforms and changing audience habits.
Writing on X after the meeting, Sheikh Ahmed said the council had reviewed preparations for the Arab Media Summit, its eight specialised forums and plans to celebrate the silver jubilee of the Arab Media Award.
He also highlighted the approval of the national film competition and the progress of the media scholarship programme.
“We will continue to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading centre for the media sector and a platform that brings together minds and talent,” Sheikh Ahmed said.
The Arab Media Summit is organised by the Dubai Press Club and will run for three days at Dubai World Trade Centre. This year’s programme includes specialised events spanning journalism, government communication, youth media, social media, film, gaming and podcasting, as well as international media forums.
The summit will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the directives of Sheikh Ahmed.