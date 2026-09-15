Award began as first Arab prize of its kind dedicated to excellence in journalism
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stressed that the Arab Media Award continues to keep pace with developments in the industry and celebrate excellence across different fields of media, as it marks 25 years since its launch.
Sheikh Mohammed noted that the award, first launched as the Arab Journalism Award, has honoured more than 360 media pioneers, change-makers, journalists and intellectual figures whose work has left a mark on the present and future of Arab media.
In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed recalled the launch of the award a quarter of a century ago as the first Arab initiative of its kind dedicated to recognising excellence in journalism.
“Twenty-five years ago, we launched the first Arab award of its kind to celebrate those who excelled in the field of Arab journalism, the Arab Journalism Award,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
He added that the award had, over its successive editions, honoured more than 360 prominent figures from across the media and intellectual landscape.
“Over its previous editions, the award has honoured more than 360 media pioneers, change-makers, and journalistic and intellectual figures who have left their mark on the present and future of Arab media,” he said.
The award has since evolved into the Arab Media Award, broadening its scope to celebrate excellence across different areas of the media sector.
Sheikh Mohammed said the award continues its development under the leadership of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
“Today, as it celebrates its silver jubilee, the Arab Media Award, under the leadership of Ahmed bin Mohammed, continues to keep pace with developments and celebrate excellence across the various fields of media, under the umbrella of the Arab Media Summit,” he said.