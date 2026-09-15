Vice President voices optimism over Syria’s future after meeting Al Sharaa
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, welcomed Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa on Tuesday as a guest of the Arab Media Summit in Dubai, expressing optimism over Syria’s return to development and its restoration of its global standing.
“During my reception of my brother, President Ahmed Al Sharaa, guest of the Arab Media Summit in Dubai, I reaffirmed that our relations with Syria are based on the bonds of affection, friendship, brotherhood and mutual respect,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post.
“We rejoice at Syria’s return to the path of development, and we are optimistic about Syria, the cradle of civilisation, regaining the global standing it deserves. We also look forward to deep fraternal relations between our two friendly peoples,” the Vice President added.
Earlier in the day, addressing a keynote session at the Arab Media Summit, Al Sharaa thanked Sheikh Mohammed for inviting him and for the warm welcome. “I thank Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for the generous hospitality,” the Syrian president said, adding that he was honoured to take part in the summit.
Al Sharaa also recalled Sheikh Mohammed’s positive words about Syrians and used his keynote address to outline his vision for the country’s future, saying Syria had transformed from a major problem into a great opportunity”.
He said greater stability was allowing Syria to regain its role as a trade and logistics link in the region and attracting new investment as the country seeks to rebuild after years of war and sanctions.