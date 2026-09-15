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Sheikh Mohammed: We rejoice at Syria’s return to the path of development

Vice President voices optimism over Syria’s future after meeting Al Sharaa

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, welcomes Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa on Tuesday as a guest of the Arab Media Summit in Dubai.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, welcomes Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa on Tuesday as a guest of the Arab Media Summit in Dubai.
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Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, welcomed Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa on Tuesday as a guest of the Arab Media Summit in Dubai, expressing optimism over Syria’s return to development and its restoration of its global standing.

“During my reception of my brother, President Ahmed Al Sharaa, guest of the Arab Media Summit in Dubai, I reaffirmed that our relations with Syria are based on the bonds of affection, friendship, brotherhood and mutual respect,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post.

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“We rejoice at Syria’s return to the path of development, and we are optimistic about Syria, the cradle of civilisation, regaining the global standing it deserves. We also look forward to deep fraternal relations between our two friendly peoples,” the Vice President added.

Earlier in the day, addressing a keynote session at the Arab Media Summit, Al Sharaa thanked Sheikh Mohammed for inviting him and for the warm welcome. “I thank Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for the generous hospitality,” the Syrian president said, adding that he was honoured to take part in the summit.

Al Sharaa also recalled Sheikh Mohammed’s positive words about Syrians and used his keynote address to outline his vision for the country’s future, saying Syria had transformed from a major problem into a great opportunity”.

He said greater stability was allowing Syria to regain its role as a trade and logistics link in the region and attracting new investment as the country seeks to rebuild after years of war and sanctions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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