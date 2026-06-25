UAE President receives Syrian Foreign Minister

Sheikh Mohamed, Syrian Foreign Minister discussed fraternal ties between the two countries
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Asaad Al Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic.
At the start of the meeting, Al Shaibani conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed the greetings of Ahmed Al Sharaa, President of Syria, along with his wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity. Sheikh Mohamed asked Al Shaibani to convey his greetings to Al Sharaa, together with his wishes for continued progress and development for Syria and its people.
Sheikh Mohamed and the Syrian Foreign Minister discussed the fraternal ties between the two countries and reviewed cooperation across various sectors, particularly in the fields of development and the economy. They also addressed ways to support their developmental priorities, mutual interests, and the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples.
The meeting touched upon regional issues of shared interest, including developments in the Middle East.
The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of sheikhs and officials.