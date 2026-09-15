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‘A brother I deeply respect’: Al Sharaa opens up on Mohamed bin Zayed

Al Sharaa says UAE’s development experience offers lessons for Syria’s new phase

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Al Sharaa: I have great respect for him, and I am trying to benefit from the UAE’s successful development experience so that I can transfer some of that experience to Syria.
Al Sharaa: I have great respect for him, and I am trying to benefit from the UAE’s successful development experience so that I can transfer some of that experience to Syria.
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Dubai: Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa said the UAE has become one of Syria’s most important regional reference points, praising President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as “a brother” and saying he wants to bring lessons from the Emirates’ development success to Syria.

Speaking during a meeting with editors-in-chief of several Arab newspapers on the sidelines of the Arab Media Summit in Dubai on Tuesday, Al Sharaa described the UAE President as “a brother for whom I have great respect and towards whom I feel gratitude”.

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He said his dealings with Sheikh Mohamed had left him with a strong impression of the UAE leader’s credibility.

“During the period in which I have come to know His Highness, and through the events and experiences we have gone through, I have seen credibility in him,” Al Sharaa added.

“I have great respect for him, and I am trying to benefit from the UAE’s successful development experience so that I can transfer some of that experience to Syria.”

Al Sharaa delivered the keynote address at the summit, which drew a large audience. He later met Arab newspaper editors, taking questions on developments across the Middle East, including Syria, Iraq and the Gulf states.

He also expressed gratitude to the UAE for hosting about 450,000 Syrians, saying they had been given opportunities to contribute to the country’s commercial and economic growth.

“I feel grateful to the UAE for receiving 450,000 Syrians who contributed to commercial and economic growth, and for giving them respect and opportunity,” he said. “This demonstrates the close relationship between us.”

The Syrian president said his political approach centred on trust, affection and credibility, particularly in relations among Arab and Muslim countries.

“We focus on trust and affection among Arabs and Muslims in particular, because it is difficult to build anything without them, in addition to credibility,” he said.

Al Sharaa said Syria and the UAE had substantial shared interests, particularly in security, trade and the economy.

“There are major common interests between us,” he added. “Our security interests are 100 per cent shared. What the UAE suffers from, Syria suffers from, and vice versa.”

He noted that the two countries’ economic and commercial interests complemented one another, creating opportunities for greater exchanges of expertise. The UAE, he stated, understood the importance of stability in Syria.

Turning to recent developments in the Gulf, including Iranian aggression, Al Sharaa said the region needed greater coordination and closer cooperation.

“The region needs greater cohesion and rapprochement,” he further said. “Our interests do not lack strength, but we need greater coordination and broader preparation for different scenarios, alongside closer economic, security and strategic cooperation.”

Al Sharaa stressed that he remained in regular contact with Gulf Cooperation Council leaders and believed the region possessed the capabilities needed both to confront threats and to help de-escalate tensions.

“I am confident that the region has significant capabilities and all the elements needed either to confront challenges or calm the situation,” he noted. “I am in constant contact with the leaders of the GCC countries, and Syria is a strong supporter of all these states.”

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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