Syrian President tells Arab Media Summit country is moving from crisis towards investment
Dubai: Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa said on Tuesday that Syria had transformed from a major problem into a great opportunity, declaring that greater stability and the lifting of sanctions were opening the country to investment and restoring hope after years of war and destruction.
Speaking at a keynote session at the Arab Media Summit 2026 in Dubai, Al Sharaa said Syria’s stability would benefit not only the country itself but the wider region, positioning it as a secure trade corridor linking East and West and as part of global supply chains.
He thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for his generous hospitality and recalled Sheikh Mohammed’s positive remarks about Syrians.
“Syria has transformed from a problem into a zone of stability,” he said, adding that the country had moved from exporting Captagon and people to becoming a more stable state.
Al Sharaa praised the UAE’s support, saying it was among the first countries to move towards investing in Syria. He cited DP World and the connection between Jebel Ali and the Syrian port of Tartous as examples of the opportunities created by greater stability.
Al Sharaa said Syria had endured unprecedented sanctions, comparing their scale with those imposed on North Korea, as well as 14 years of war and destruction accumulated over decades.
He said Syrians had regained hope and confidence after years of suffering, corruption and a lack of prospects, while the transitional period had confronted internal divisions and sectarian tensions that he said were overcome quickly.
“Syria has been born again following the lifting of sanctions," Al Sharaa said, predicting strong economic growth as the country seeks to attract Gulf and European investment and capitalise on its strategic location.
He said Syria was also undergoing a transition from a socialist economic model towards a free-market system, with a greater role for the private sector. Some decisions required by that shift could initially be “somewhat shocking”, he said, but their positive effects would become apparent over time.
Al Sharaa stressed that Damascus would pursue what he described as a policy of work rather than complaints or unrealistic promises.
“There are many concerns and many problems in Syria, but we do not follow a policy of complaining or making empty promises,” he said. “We follow a policy of work, and the results will be seen on the ground.”
The Syrian President also stressed the independence of the country’s decision-making, saying the decision to "liberate Damascus” had been taken independently despite the presence of major powers.
“The Syrian decision is independent,” he said. “When we made the decision to liberate Damascus, we made that decision alone.” He described it as the most difficult decision his leadership had taken.
Turning to the media, Al Sharaa said journalism carried a responsibility to society and urged media professionals to avoid politicisation, keep pace with their communities and present facts frankly.
The 24th Arab Media Summit runs until September 17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together senior media executives, editors, writers, strategic analysts, content creators and influencers from 23 countries for more than 175 sessions.