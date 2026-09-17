Emirati filmmaker Ali Mostafa on Dubai International Film Festival's return: ‘I have been praying for this moment'

Dubai set to relaunch DIFF with renewed focus on Middle Eastern talent and global reach
Dubai: For Emirati filmmaker Ali Mostafa, the return of the Dubai International Film Festival is about far more than the revival of a familiar name.
Mostafa premiered his landmark film City of Life at the festival in 2009, an experience he credits with helping him establish himself as a filmmaker. So when the Dubai Media Council announced on Thursday that DIFF would return for its 15th edition on December 8, 2027, his reaction was deeply personal.
“I have been praying for the return of the festival since it closed,” Mostafa told Gulf News.
“I hope it returns in the exact format and glory.”
The Dubai International Film Festival, which launched in 2004 and ran for 14 editions, became an important platform for Arab and international cinema, bringing filmmakers, stars and industry figures to Dubai.
The festival's return was announced on the final day of the Arab Media Summit, with the Dubai Media Council saying its new chapter would build on its legacy while responding to the changing film industry.
For Mostafa, who was part of that earlier chapter, DIFF's significance extended well beyond the films it screened.
“DIFF was such a soft power and it was one of the most beautiful things of the UAE,” he said. “It helped me build a brand.”
The filmmaker believes the festival's international standing was also significant, pointing to the roughly 3,000 film festivals around the world.
“There are around 3,000 film festivals around the globe, and in its 14 years, DIFF was in the top 10,” he said. “We need to get back there.”
The new edition of DIFF is being positioned as more than a return to its previous format. According to the Dubai Media Council, the festival will open a new chapter focused on Middle Eastern cinema and talent, while also creating stronger links between filmmakers, producers, investors and international markets.
Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, said the festival would build on its 20-year legacy while connecting Arab cinema with global audiences.
The festival's first edition in its new chapter will focus on celebrating Middle Eastern cinema and talent, with the wider ambition of strengthening Dubai's film and production sector and contributing to the city's creative economy.
Hesham Sultan Al Olama, CEO of the Dubai Films and Games Commission, said the festival's return would bring fresh momentum to Dubai and the region's cinematic landscape, while creating new opportunities for filmmakers and strengthening the international reach of regional cinema.
For Mostafa, however, the excitement is also tied to what DIFF once meant to filmmakers trying to build careers from the UAE.
His City of Life, which followed the intertwined lives of three residents of Dubai, was a significant moment in the city's own cinematic story. Premiering the film at DIFF put it in the middle of a festival that was bringing international attention to Dubai while creating a platform for local filmmaking talent.
Now, Mostafa is already looking ahead. His next film, City of Life 2, is complete, meaning he does not plan to wait for the festival's return to unveil it.
“My City of Life 2 is already complete, so I can't wait a year,” he said.
But that has not diminished his enthusiasm for the festival's return. In fact, he is already thinking about future editions.
“I will have a movie ready for DIFF 2027! DIFF returning to UAE is the best news ever,” he said.