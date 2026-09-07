Hamdan’s 20 years at Dubai executive council drove global success

Al Marri says Sheikh Hamdan’s leadership boosted excellence and competitiveness
Dubai: The 20th anniversary of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s appointment as Chairman of the executive council of Dubai marks a major milestone in the emirate’s development journey, according to Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA Dubai).
Al Marri said the occasion reflects two decades of sustained progress, institutional development and achievements that have reinforced Dubai’s position as a global leader.
He credited Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, with steering the executive council through a period of transformation that has strengthened government performance and accelerated the delivery of strategic priorities.
“This occasion offers an opportunity to take pride in a leadership journey that has left a clear mark across government sectors and throughout life in Dubai,” Al Marri said.
He noted that Sheikh Hamdan’s forward-looking vision, hands-on leadership style and close follow-up of government initiatives have enhanced coordination among government entities, accelerated implementation of key projects and translated plans into tangible results.
According to Al Marri, these efforts have improved the efficiency of government services, enhanced quality of life and strengthened Dubai’s competitiveness on the global stage.
He added that Sheikh Hamdan has consistently supported national talent and championed a government model focused on creating sustainable impact.
“At GDRFA Dubai, his directives have inspired us to raise our ambitions, advance our operations, anticipate change and deliver a government experience that aligns with Dubai’s aspirations and future vision,” Al Marri said.
He congratulated Sheikh Hamdan on the milestone and wished him continued success in leading the executive council towards further achievements, while also expressing hopes for the continued progress and prosperity of Dubai and the UAE.