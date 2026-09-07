GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Dubai

Hamdan’s 20 years at Dubai executive council drove global success

Al Marri says Sheikh Hamdan’s leadership boosted excellence and competitiveness

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai

Dubai: The 20th anniversary of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s appointment as Chairman of the executive council of Dubai marks a major milestone in the emirate’s development journey, according to Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA Dubai).

Al Marri said the occasion reflects two decades of sustained progress, institutional development and achievements that have reinforced Dubai’s position as a global leader.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

He credited Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, with steering the executive council through a period of transformation that has strengthened government performance and accelerated the delivery of strategic priorities.

“This occasion offers an opportunity to take pride in a leadership journey that has left a clear mark across government sectors and throughout life in Dubai,” Al Marri said.

He noted that Sheikh Hamdan’s forward-looking vision, hands-on leadership style and close follow-up of government initiatives have enhanced coordination among government entities, accelerated implementation of key projects and translated plans into tangible results.

According to Al Marri, these efforts have improved the efficiency of government services, enhanced quality of life and strengthened Dubai’s competitiveness on the global stage.

He added that Sheikh Hamdan has consistently supported national talent and championed a government model focused on creating sustainable impact.

“At GDRFA Dubai, his directives have inspired us to raise our ambitions, advance our operations, anticipate change and deliver a government experience that aligns with Dubai’s aspirations and future vision,” Al Marri said.

He congratulated Sheikh Hamdan on the milestone and wished him continued success in leading the executive council towards further achievements, while also expressing hopes for the continued progress and prosperity of Dubai and the UAE.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Dubai: Hamdan marks 20 years leading Executive Council

50m ago4m read
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan vows to serve UAE after father’s message

2m read
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum and Sheikh hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum.

Sheikh Mohammed pens message to Sheikh Hamdan

4m read
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan grants Dh1 million to support heritage

1m read