How Zulekha Hospital advances cardiac precision care

The system’s advanced software suite includes Dynamic Coronary Roadmap and StentBoost Live for precise device and stent placement, Heart Navigator R3 for automatic segmentation of cardiac anatomy in complex structural procedures such as TAVR/TAVI, mitral valve replacement and LAAC, CO2 View Trace for contrast-sensitive patients, and Echo Navigator for real-time fusion of 3D TEE echo images with X-ray during structural heart interventions. Together, these tools support more complex, higher-precision procedures with improved workflow efficiency — a similar calibre of investment has strengthened cath lab capability at the Dubai branch as well, reinforcing consistency of care across both sites.