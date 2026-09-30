How Zulekha Hospital advances cardiac precision care

Zulekha strengthens cardiac care with major cath lab upgrades & minimally invasive surgery
Zulekha Hospital’s Cardiac Sciences division in Dubai and Sharjah has taken a significant step forward this year, backed by major investment in advanced imaging technology and the introduction of minimally invasive cardiac surgery across both branches. These developments reflect the hospital’s continued commitment to offering internationally benchmarked heart care to patients across the UAE.
The centrepiece of this year’s investment is the installation and commissioning of the Philips Azurion 7 C20 FlexArm Release 3 at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah, a state-of-the-art angiography system built for advanced, image-guided interventional and minimally invasive procedures. Its eight-axis rotational gantry gives physicians unmatched flexibility in positioning and patient access, while delivering high-resolution imaging at ultra-low radiation doses for both patients and staff.
The system’s advanced software suite includes Dynamic Coronary Roadmap and StentBoost Live for precise device and stent placement, Heart Navigator R3 for automatic segmentation of cardiac anatomy in complex structural procedures such as TAVR/TAVI, mitral valve replacement and LAAC, CO2 View Trace for contrast-sensitive patients, and Echo Navigator for real-time fusion of 3D TEE echo images with X-ray during structural heart interventions. Together, these tools support more complex, higher-precision procedures with improved workflow efficiency — a similar calibre of investment has strengthened cath lab capability at the Dubai branch as well, reinforcing consistency of care across both sites.
Alongside this equipment upgrade, Zulekha Hospital has introduced minimally invasive cardiac surgery as part of its surgical programme. Performed through small incisions rather than a full sternotomy, these techniques reduce surgical trauma, shorten hospital stays, and speed patient recovery — an important advancement for candidates undergoing valve repair, coronary bypass and other complex cardiac procedures.
This technological growth is matched by the depth of the hospital’s cardiac team. Dr Mohamed Ahmed Helmy, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon with nearly three decades of experience, has led the majority of the hospital’s open-heart surgeries. He is joined by a strong bench of interventional and clinical cardiologists ¬ Dr Pradheep K. Rachakonda, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon specialising in MICS, robotic heart surgeries and thoracic surgeries; Consultant Interventional Cardiologists ¬ Dr Mahmoud Farouk Elmahdi, Dr Syed Owais Mansoor Ghias, Dr Loai Abudaqa, Dr Anish Kumar Nair, and Dr Mohamed Shehata; Specialist Interventional Cardiologist Dr Rajan Maruthanayagam; Specialist Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeon Dr Chidanand Bedjirgi; Specialist Cardio Vascular Surgeon Dr Wael Richane and Specialist Paediatric Cardiology Dr Sujata Somashekhar Alawani, whose combined skills span coronary interventions, structural heart disease management, electrophysiology, and critical cardiac emergency care.
This team-based approach ensures patients receive coordinated care from diagnosis through surgery and recovery, supported now by some of the region’s most advanced imaging technology.
With upgraded cath labs in both Dubai and Sharjah and the addition of minimally invasive surgical capability, Zulekha Hospital’s Cardiac Sciences programme handles increasingly complex cases, from routine angioplasty to advanced structural heart repairs, while prioritising patient safety, faster recovery, and long-term heart health across the communities it serves.