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Dubai sports community joins ‘Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge’ initiative to support people of Gaza

Dubai sports community rallies to prepare over 10 million meals for Gaza

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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The initiative, organised by MBRGI, honours Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid’s legacy of sport, charity and community service.
The initiative, organised by MBRGI, honours Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid’s legacy of sport, charity and community service.

Dubai: Dubai’s sports community took part in the ‘Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge’ initiative, helping prepare more than 10 million meals for people in Gaza in tribute to the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The initiative was organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3. Members of the community gathered at Dubai World Trade Centre to support the campaign and honour Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid’s legacy of service and generosity.

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The participation of the sports community reflected Sheikh Ahmed’s longstanding contribution to the development of sport in Dubai and across the UAE. Participants joined volunteers in preparing meals as part of the humanitarian effort for people affected by the conflict in Gaza.

A lasting sporting legacy

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid played a key role in shaping Dubai’s sporting landscape. He founded Al Wasl Club, which later became one of the emirate’s leading sports institutions.

His contribution to horse racing included the establishment of Jebel Ali Racecourse in the early 1990s. He also helped launch the Al Adiyat Centre and the Dubai Horse Racing Centre.

Sheikh Ahmed was also involved in the establishment of the Dubai International Marine Club and served as its first president in 1988.

The humanitarian initiative reflects his wider legacy in the UAE, particularly his commitment to charitable and community causes. Throughout his life, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid was closely associated with philanthropy and humanitarian work, helping those in need and supporting charitable and community initiatives.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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