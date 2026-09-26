The initiative was organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3. Members of the community gathered at Dubai World Trade Centre to support the campaign and honour Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid’s legacy of service and generosity.

Dubai: Dubai’s sports community took part in the ‘Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge’ initiative, helping prepare more than 10 million meals for people in Gaza in tribute to the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The participation of the sports community reflected Sheikh Ahmed’s longstanding contribution to the development of sport in Dubai and across the UAE. Participants joined volunteers in preparing meals as part of the humanitarian effort for people affected by the conflict in Gaza.

His contribution to horse racing included the establishment of Jebel Ali Racecourse in the early 1990s. He also helped launch the Al Adiyat Centre and the Dubai Horse Racing Centre.

The humanitarian initiative reflects his wider legacy in the UAE, particularly his commitment to charitable and community causes. Throughout his life, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid was closely associated with philanthropy and humanitarian work, helping those in need and supporting charitable and community initiatives.

Sheikh Ahmed was also involved in the establishment of the Dubai International Marine Club and served as its first president in 1988.

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