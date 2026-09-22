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Dubai Fountain resumes while reflecting mourning period

Dubai Fountain was paused following the announcement of official mourning in Dubai

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Dubai Fountain resumes while reflecting mourning period
AFP

Dubai: Dubai Fountain performances have resumed after temporary suspension following the announcement of the 10-day mourning period.

"Dubai Fountain was paused following the announcement of official mourning in Dubai for the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum," Emaar said in a statement to Gulf News. "It has now resumed with an adjusted presentation that reflects the solemnity of the ongoing mourning period."

The mourning period was announced after Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the younger brother of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, died on Monday morning.

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Fountain returned after five-month closure

The latest suspension comes after the Dubai Fountain returned on October 1, 2025 following a five-month closure for renovation and upgrades.

Thousands of spectators gathered for its return, when the attraction resumed its choreographed displays of water, music and light following the refurbishment programme.

Before the latest suspension, afternoon performances were scheduled at 1 pm and 1.30 pm from Saturday to Thursday, with Friday shows at 2 pm and 2.30 pm.

Evening performances were scheduled every 30 minutes between 6 pm and 11 pm.

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