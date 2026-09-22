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Sheikh Mohammed leads funeral prayers for late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Dubai announces 10 days of mourning, with flags to be flown at half-mast

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Funeral prayers were performed for the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Zabeel Grand Mosque in Dubai.
Funeral prayers were performed for the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Zabeel Grand Mosque in Dubai.
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Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday led worshippers in performing funeral prayers for the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Zabeel Grand Mosque in Dubai.

Performing the funeral prayers alongside Sheikh Mohammed were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

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Condolences will be received at Zabeel Majlis for three days, beginning on Tuesday from 4pm until Maghrib prayers. On Wednesday and Thursday, mourners will be received during two periods: from 10am until Dhuhr prayers, and from after Asr prayers until Maghrib prayers.

A 10-day official mourning period was announced across the emirate, with flags to be flown at half-mast throughout the mourning period.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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