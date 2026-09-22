Dubai announces 10 days of mourning, with flags to be flown at half-mast
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday led worshippers in performing funeral prayers for the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Zabeel Grand Mosque in Dubai.
Performing the funeral prayers alongside Sheikh Mohammed were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.
Condolences will be received at Zabeel Majlis for three days, beginning on Tuesday from 4pm until Maghrib prayers. On Wednesday and Thursday, mourners will be received during two periods: from 10am until Dhuhr prayers, and from after Asr prayers until Maghrib prayers.
A 10-day official mourning period was announced across the emirate, with flags to be flown at half-mast throughout the mourning period.