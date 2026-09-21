Condolences will be received at Zabeel Majlis for three days from Tuesday
Dubai: The Dubai Media Office announced that the funeral prayer for the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will be held at Zabeel Grand Mosque in Dubai on Tuesday at 1pm.
Condolences will be received at Zabeel Majlis for three days, beginning on Tuesday from 4pm until Maghrib prayers.
On Wednesday and Thursday, mourners will be received during two periods: from 10am until Dhuhr prayers, and from after Asr prayers until Maghrib prayers.
Sheikh Ahmed, the younger brother of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, died on Monday morning at the age of 76. He was born in Dubai on July 12, 1950.
Following his death, the Dubai Ruler’s Court declared 10 days of official mourning in the emirate, beginning on Monday, September 21. Flags will be flown at half-mast throughout the mourning period.