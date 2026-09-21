GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Funeral prayer for Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid to be held on Tuesday

Condolences will be received at Zabeel Majlis for three days from Tuesday

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
On Wednesday and Thursday, mourners will be received during two periods: from 10am until Dhuhr prayers, and from after Asr prayers until Maghrib prayers.
On Wednesday and Thursday, mourners will be received during two periods: from 10am until Dhuhr prayers, and from after Asr prayers until Maghrib prayers.
Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Media Office announced that the funeral prayer for the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will be held at Zabeel Grand Mosque in Dubai on Tuesday at 1pm.

Condolences will be received at Zabeel Majlis for three days, beginning on Tuesday from 4pm until Maghrib prayers.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

On Wednesday and Thursday, mourners will be received during two periods: from 10am until Dhuhr prayers, and from after Asr prayers until Maghrib prayers.

Sheikh Ahmed, the younger brother of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, died on Monday morning at the age of 76. He was born in Dubai on July 12, 1950.

Following his death, the Dubai Ruler’s Court declared 10 days of official mourning in the emirate, beginning on Monday, September 21. Flags will be flown at half-mast throughout the mourning period.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Anwar Gargash mourns Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid

1m read
The Dubai Ruler’s Court mourned the passing of Sheikh Ahmed and declared 10 days of official mourning across the emirate, with flags to fly at half-mast throughout the mourning period.

UAE President mourns Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid

1m read
Sheikh Ahmed died at the age of 76.

Dubai mourns Sheikh Ahmed: Key moments from his life

2m read
In his letter to Sheikh Maktoum, Sheikh Mohammed praises his stewardship of federal budgets, Dubai’s economy and the emirate’s judicial system.

Sheikh Mohammed pens fourth letter to Sheikh Maktoum

5m read