Indian PM Modi offers condolences on death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Modi offers heartfelt condolences to Al Maktoum family and Dubai Ruler
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered his condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, following the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
In a social media statement, Modi said he was “deeply saddened” by the passing of Sheikh Ahmed and praised his service to society.
“His efforts to serve society will be cherished by generations to come,” Modi said.
He conveyed his “heartfelt condolences” to the Al Maktoum family and the people of Dubai, adding: “May his soul rest in eternal peace.”
Sheikh Ahmed served as Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security, Group Chairman of A.R.M. Holding and Dubai Real Estate Centre. He was also chairman of UAE Pro League club Al Wasl FC and served as second deputy ruler of Dubai.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the younger brother of Dubai’s Ruler, died on Monday morning, according to an announcement by the Ruler’s Court.
The Court declared 10 days of official mourning across Dubai, beginning Monday.
Flags will be flown at half-mast across the emirate throughout the mourning period.