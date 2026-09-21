Flags will fly at half-mast throughout the mourning period, which begins on Monday
Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the younger brother of Dubai’s Ruler, died on Monday morning, the Ruler’s Court announced, declaring 10 days of official mourning across the emirate.
Flags will fly at half-mast throughout the mourning period, which begins on Monday, the Court said.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid a personal tribute to his brother in a message on X.
“May Allah have mercy on Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. May Allah have mercy on you, my brother. You are now with our Lord, the Most Generous, the Almighty,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.
“You are gone from our sight, Ahmed, but never from our prayers or our hearts.”
He prayed that his brother would be granted a place in Paradise and that his family and loved ones would find patience and solace.
“Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return,” he wrote.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, also mourned his uncle, sharing a prayer asking Allah to grant him mercy and forgiveness, honour his resting place and cleanse him of sins “as a white garment is cleansed of stains”.