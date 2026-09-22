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Hamdan and Maktoum bin Mohammed receive condolences on passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid

Sheikhs, senior officials, Dubai Police officers, citizens and residents offer sympathies

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Hamdan and Maktoum bin Mohammed receive condolences on passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid
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Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, received condolences at Zabeel Majlis in Dubai today (Tuesday) on the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Also receiving condolences alongside Sheikh Hamdan were Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

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They received condolences from a number of sheikhs, senior officials and dignitaries, as well as commanders and officers of Dubai Police, citizens and residents from Arab and foreign communities, and representatives of several countries.

The sheikhs, officials and other attendees expressed their sincere condolences and deepest sympathies over the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, praying to Almighty Allah to grant him His boundless mercy and forgiveness, admit him to the highest levels of Paradise, and grant his family and loved ones patience and solace.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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