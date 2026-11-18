Kuwait said on Wednesday it was countering "hostile drone attacks", as Washington's Gulf allies remained on alert hours after the United States struck Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Bahrain said its air defences intercepted attacks from Iran early Wednesday, a day after Tehran's Revolutionary Guards said they attacked a base in the country used by Washington.

The interceptions come as the United States and Iran remain in a standoff over the key waterway, a conduit for global energy shipments, despite a lull in the war triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

The conflict has spilled over to Gulf states that host US military facilities, as Tehran stepped up retaliatory attacks.

Kuwait's military said Wednesday its air defences were "responding to hostile drone threats", urging its public to follow security and safety advice.

Earlier, Iran's official IRNA news agency cited a regional official as saying the United States had hit Qeshm Island without causing serious damage.