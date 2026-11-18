GCC urges UN action against Iran amid rising regional security threats
Highlights
The Saudi-led Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen says it carried out a series of precision operations that destroyed 60 Houthi military targets in Sanaa, Hodeidah, Saada and Amran. Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said in a post on X early Wednesday that the strikes also destroyed underground mountain tunnels used to store ballistic missiles, along with workshops used to assemble and store drones. He said the operations were aimed at degrading the Houthis’ ballistic missile and drone capabilities.
The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force announced on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, that its air defence systems intercepted several Iranian air strikes aimed at the Kingdom. The Command said the attacks were part of what it called a continuing, systematic Iranian campaign against Bahrain. It added that its forces responded with “strong will and high combat readiness.”
Kuwait said on Wednesday it was countering "hostile drone attacks", as Washington's Gulf allies remained on alert hours after the United States struck Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.
Bahrain said its air defences intercepted attacks from Iran early Wednesday, a day after Tehran's Revolutionary Guards said they attacked a base in the country used by Washington.
The interceptions come as the United States and Iran remain in a standoff over the key waterway, a conduit for global energy shipments, despite a lull in the war triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.
The conflict has spilled over to Gulf states that host US military facilities, as Tehran stepped up retaliatory attacks.
Kuwait's military said Wednesday its air defences were "responding to hostile drone threats", urging its public to follow security and safety advice.
Earlier, Iran's official IRNA news agency cited a regional official as saying the United States had hit Qeshm Island without causing serious damage.
Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi condemned what he called "repeated" Iranian attacks on Bahrain. He called on the international community to act to stop further strikes.
In a statement, Albudaiwi said the “continued treacherous Iranian attacks on Bahrain underline its persistent approach to undermining the region’s security and stability.”
He urged the international community, and the UN Security Council in particular, to take decisive measures to halt the attacks and prevent them from happening again.
Albudaiwi also reaffirmed the bloc’s solidarity with Manama. “Any attack on the Kingdom constitutes an infringement on the security of all GCC states,” he said.
The statement came on the day the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said they had launched drones at a US radar installation at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air Base. They said it was a response to US drone incursions into Iranian airspace. Bahrain said it intercepted the attack, with no reports of casualties or damage.
It was the second such attack in two days. Iran launched drones early Sunday at radar positions at Bahrain’s Riffa Air Base, and Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with Bahrain.
US fighter jets hit a Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) missile launch site on Iran’s Qeshm Island on Tuesday, hours after Iranian drones were launched at Bahrain. The exchange threatens efforts to ease the conflict.
A US military official said American aircraft used precision munitions and described the strike as self-defense. “The strike was in response to IRGC aggression targeting US personnel and assets,” the official said, adding that US Central Command “remains highly vigilant and fully postured to protect Americans across the region.”
Iranian provincial official Ahmad Nafisi said the attack caused no damage to residential or commercial areas or vital infrastructure. Iranian media reported that an air-defense missile launcher in the island’s Nariman area was targeted, though the extent of damage to military facilities was unclear. The IRGC-affiliated Tasnim agency said several projectiles struck the island.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Guards said they had targeted a US radar system at Bahrain’s Isa Air Base, in response to what they called violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones. Central Command said the Iranian one-way attack drones were intercepted with no damage to US equipment and no injuries to American personnel.
In a separate claim, Iran’s army said it shot down a LUCAS drone over the Strait of Hormuz with domestically developed air defenses. The US has not commented on that claim.
The Kuwaiti Army’s General Staff said its air defences were countering hostile drone attacks. It said any explosions residents heard came from air defence systems intercepting the attacks. The army urged the public to follow the security and safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has rejected allegations in a CNN report that Tehran could be planning to use chemical weapons in a potential attack on Washington, DC.
In a social media post, Gharibabadi said Iran was among the biggest victims of chemical weapons, accusing the United States and its allies of having supported those responsible for such attacks.
“The truth must not become a casualty of the propaganda war,” he said, describing the allegations as “a distortion of history”.
Gharibabadi is the latest Iranian official to dismiss the claims.
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flydubai has extended the cancellation of its flights to Riyadh and Abha until November 27, while resuming services to Dammam on a reduced schedule, as regional disruptions continue to affect air travel to Saudi Arabia.
A flydubai spokesperson said the airline anticipated further disruptions to its scheduled flights to the Kingdom because of the current situation.
Etihad extends Abu Dhabi flight cancellations to Dammam and Riyadh until November 30.
All other Saudi services continue as scheduled. Passengers should check their flight status at etihad.com before travelling and contact the airline for rebooking assistance.
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Day 257: Trump says US does not 'need a deal with Iran'
Day 256: Iran warns US as Gaza crisis deepens