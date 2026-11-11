Middle East conflict: Iran says tanker hits mine in Strait of Hormuz as Pezeshkian criticises US

Iran hit out at the United States' $20 million reward for information on its nuclear programme on Wednesday, calling it "repugnant and regrettable".

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged the United Nations' atomic energy agency and the Security Council to condemn the reward, which was announced last week.

Last Friday, the US military said up to $20 million and "possible relocation" were available for information about the programme's "facilities, equipment, and associated personnel".

"The Islamic Republic of Iran calls upon the UN Secretary-General, the Security Council, and the Director General of the IAEA to condemn this repugnant announcement explicitly and unequivocally," Araghchi wrote in a letter addressed to all three.

He repeated Iran's insistence that its nuclear programme is peaceful.