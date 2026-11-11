Oil hits lowest since August as Trump holds off on Iran strikes

Trump’s restraint: Trump said Monday he planned to hold off on further military strikes after appeals from regional countries, but would maintain the US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

Monday’s drop: Brent settled Monday at $92.57, down $5.75, or 5.85%, and extended losses in post-settlement trading. Brent dropped below $90 for the first time since Aug. 31 on Tuesday, touching $89.65. That is roughly 23% below its Oct. 30 peak near $118.

Supply returns: Reuters reported that Middle Eastern producers were cutting prices to attract buyers as recovering Hormuz flows raised oversupply concerns.