Middle East conflict: Trump says Iran Task Force Iron Gate is in effect, expects Xi and Putin meeting next week

US President Donald Trump said he expects to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at next week's APEC summit in China, with discussions potentially covering denuclearisation and efforts to end the war in Iran.

Speaking to reporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, Trump said the meetings would be an opportunity to discuss several issues.

"One of the meetings, I think, will be with President Putin and President Xi. And that'll be interesting," Trump said.

"We're trying to end the war in Iran, and we're doing well because, you know, all we have to do, we're choking it off," he added.