US-Israel-Iran war: Coalition intercepts Houthi missiles fired at Riyadh as Trump says US ‘locked and loaded’; Republican moves to impeach Hegseth

Trump signals readiness for action as US monitors Iran conflict closely
Highlights
The Saudi-led coalition said a drone was intercepted and destroyed in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province on Tuesday, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The Saudi-led coalition said its air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and a cruise missile launched by the Houthis towards Riyadh on Tuesday, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Marine traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains "well below normal but not stalled". UKMTO’s latest weekly report counted 170 outbound and 155 inbound transits, about 65% below pre-conflict levels, with most transponder-on vessels using the Iranian route to the north.
JMIC said independent tracking showed single-digit to low double-digit daily transits, while US naval shipping-coordination data recorded about 30 US-facilitated transits a day from Nov. 5 to 7. UKMTO cautions that it cannot independently verify all US-reported movements.
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President Donald Trump said late on Monday (Nov. 9) that further military action against Iran may not be needed, but that the US stands ready if circumstances change. He called the US ongoing military "engagement" against Iran's regime as the "greatest naval blockade in the history of our country, probably in the history of the world...nothing has gotten through, having a very devastating effect on Iran." He spoke after an “excellent conversation” with Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. “Much was discussed with respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran... At this point, taking the military action doesn’t seem to be a very necessary thing — but we’re locked and loaded ready to go for any reason,” Trump said.
A Republican lawmaker moved Monday to impeach US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the war in Iran, setting up a potentially explosive vote in Congress days after President Donald Trump's party suffered a crushing midterm defeat. Kentucky congressman Thomas Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment accusing Hegseth of illegally waging war without congressional authorization and abusing his powers as Pentagon chief.
The death toll from Saturday's airstrikes that hit homes near Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, has increased to 44, most of them women and children, Houthi health authorities said late Sunday.
The strikes on the village of al-Shariya, east of Sanaa, wounded 40 others, including eight children and nine women, said Anees al-Asbahi, spokesperson for the Houthi-run Health Ministry. The dead included 21 children and 10 women, he said, making the strikes one of the deadliest attacks in the latest bout of violence in Yemen’s yearlong civil war.
Schools in the Saudi capital Riyadh will return to online classes, a message to parents seen by AFP said on Monday, as Yemen's Houthis step up attacks on the kingdom.
"As part of the ongoing precautionary measures, we would like to confirm that classes will be online beginning tomorrow, Tuesday," the message reads, without specifying how long the measure is expected to last.
Day 254: Trump: Military action on Iran ‘doesn’t seem necessary’
Day 253: UAE rescues 22 crew in Gulf of Oman
Day 252: Iran's Revolutionary Guard lifts its missile-range limit
Day 251: Trump warns Iran of ‘heavy hit’ as Tehran steps up Gulf diplomacy
Day 250: Oman and Iran call for end to war and fresh dialogue
Day 249: US VP Vance says Iran war is 'the reason we lost' midterms