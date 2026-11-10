US-Israel-Iran war: Coalition intercepts Houthi missiles fired at Riyadh as Trump says US ‘locked and loaded’; Republican moves to impeach Hegseth

Marine traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains "well below normal but not stalled". UKMTO’s latest weekly report counted 170 outbound and 155 inbound transits, about 65% below pre-conflict levels, with most transponder-on vessels using the Iranian route to the north.

JMIC said independent tracking showed single-digit to low double-digit daily transits, while US naval shipping-coordination data recorded about 30 US-facilitated transits a day from Nov. 5 to 7. UKMTO cautions that it cannot independently verify all US-reported movements.