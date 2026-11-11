Middle East conflict: Hegseth impeachment over Iran blocked as Trump backs Defence Secretary

Four crew members were injured after the Liberia-flagged supertanker VLCC MT Fujairah Energy was hit by a projectile on 10 November while transiting the Arabian Gulf, India’s Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in a post on X.

Six Indian seafarers were on board. One of them suffered minor injuries and has been taken ashore for further medical examination, Sonowal said.

The remaining 18 crew members, including the other five Indian seafarers, are safe and accounted for, he said.

Sonowal said the government is monitoring the situation and is in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the seafarers’ security, medical care and wellbeing.