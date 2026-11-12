US-Israel-Iran war: Tehran threatens American bases from Middle East to Europe; Houthi missile debris lands in Mecca, Eisenkot cautions Netanyahu

Israeli politician Gadi Eisenkot has warned caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against launching potentially dangerous military operations before a new government takes office, amid Israeli reports of disagreements over possible strikes against Iran.

In a letter sent Wednesday, November 11, Eisenkot urged Netanyahu to exercise restraint, arguing that major security decisions during the political transition could undermine Israeli democracy and public confidence in government institutions.

“Show restraint and caution, and refrain from dangerous moves that can wait until a new government with the Knesset’s confidence is sworn in,” Eisenkot wrote.

He warned that deploying security forces without a direct and immediate threat requiring urgent action could have devastating consequences.

The warning comes amid reports by Israeli media that Netanyahu has sought military action against Iran despite objections from Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Eyal Zamir.

Netanyahu remains caretaker prime minister and retains authority over the military until a successor government is formed. The dispute highlights the tension between executive security powers and political accountability during a sensitive transition.