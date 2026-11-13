UN Security Council renews sanctions on Yemen’s Houthis

UN extends Yemen sanctions, targeting Houthi attacks and arms embargo enforcement
The UN Security Council on Thursday, Nov. 12, unanimously renewed its Yemen sanctions regime against the Iran-backed Houthis, extending targeted asset freezes and travel bans until Nov. 14, 2027.
The UK-drafted measure was adopted by consensus, without a formal recorded vote, per Security Council Report.
The resolution also condemned the Houthis’ military escalation in Yemen and their cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia, including missile and drone strikes.
It demanded an immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities.
British Ambassador Sarah MacIntosh said the adoption showed the council’s determination to act against “reckless attacks by the Houthis” in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the wider region.
The renewal maintains the targeted financial and travel restrictions under the Yemen sanctions regime established by Resolution 2140.
It also strengthens implementation of the arms embargo on the Houthis, first imposed by Resolution 2216 in April 2015.
Unlike the renewed asset freezes and travel bans, that arms embargo has no expiry date.
The new resolution seeks to restrict components and chemicals used to make Houthi drones and missiles, while expanding the UN panel monitoring the sanctions to include maritime-security expertise.
The move comes as Houthi attacks continue to threaten Red Sea shipping, Saudi territory and regional security.
The council also expressed concern over Houthi revenue from international sources and control of key economic sectors, including energy and telecommunications, which it said helps finance weapons acquisition.
The resolution does not impose new blanket sanctions on Yemen or authorise military force.
It targets designated individuals and entities, while demanding that the Houthis stop attacks and engage in a political settlement.
The Security Council renewed the mandate of its sanctions-monitoring panel until Dec. 15, 2027.
Britain said it would work with UNSC members to update the sanctions list and ensure enforcement keeps pace with the Houthi threat.
The resolution stressed that there is “no military solution” to Yemen’s conflict and said dialogue and reconciliation among Yemeni parties remain the only viable path to peace.