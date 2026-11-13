US-Israel-Iran war: ‘Enemy’ strike hits Iran’s Sirik as Trump warns Tehran over threats to US officials; Houthis claim attack on Saudi pipeline

UN renews sanctions on Houthis as US-Iran conflict risks further escalation
Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that Sirik in the southern province of Hormozgan had been struck by what it called an “enemy” attack. Citing official sources, IRNA described the strike late on Thursday (Nov. 12) as "military" in nature.
The agency did not identify the attacker, specify the target or give details on damage or casualties. Iran International reported that residents had earlier heard several explosions of unknown origin, per Iran International.
Sirik lies in Hormozgan province near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil-shipping route. There's no independent confirmation of the reported strike.
President Donald Trump has warned Iran that it would face devastating consequences if it killed a senior US official. In a phone interview with Salem News Channel on Thursday, Nov. 12, host Hugh Hewitt asked what would happen if Iran killed a senior American official, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
“They will not exist very long any longer,” Trump replied.
The warning came after Bessent was moved from his Washington-area home to a US military base following Iranian "threats" against his life, per US media reports.
A senior Trump administration intelligence official warned in a late-October memo that Iranian plots against US personnel and citizens had reached an advanced stage.
The threat follows heightened US-Iran tensions and reports of alleged Iranian plots targeting American officials. Bessent’s relocation underscores the security concerns surrounding senior administration figures amid the conflict.
Trump did not specify a response or timetable. His remarks signal that Washington views any assassination attempt as a potential trigger for a major escalation.
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The UN Security Council unanimously renewed its Yemen sanctions regime against the Iran-backed Houthis on Thursday (Nov. 12), extending targeted asset freezes and travel bans until Nov. 14, 2027.
The UK-drafted measure was adopted by consensus, without a formal recorded vote.
The resolution also condemned the Houthis’ military escalation in Yemen and their cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia, including missile and drone strikes. It demanded an immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities.
British Ambassador Sarah MacIntosh said the adoption showed the council’s determination to act against “reckless attacks by the Houthis” in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the wider region.
Saudi-led coalition air defences intercepted and destroyed another drone over Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, amid escalating attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement.
Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki announced on Thursday the interception in a statement posted on X, without providing details about the drone's origin, possible damage or casualties.
The latest incident followed multiple missile and drone interceptions across the kingdom.
On Thursday, the coalition also reported intercepting drones over the Riyadh region. Arab News reported two separate interceptions in the capital region, while Anadolu Agency reported interceptions over Riyadh and the Eastern Province.
On Wednesday, Saudi air defences intercepted three cruise missiles targeting Riyadh and two drones heading towards Mecca and southern Saudi Arabia, according to the coalition.
Saudi Civil Defence separately reported that debris from two intercepted ballistic missiles fell in Sabuhah village in the Mecca region.
Yemen's Houthis said Thursday that their forces targeted Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline and an oil facility in the port city of Yanbu on the Red Sea.
Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said in a post on X that one operation "targeted Pumping Station No. 7 on the East-West Pipeline using a drone", while a second "targeted the Yanbu oil facility using a ballistic missile".
He claimed both attacks - as well as two others targeting a Saudi airport and an airbase not far from the Yemeni border - had been successful.
US Vice President JD Vance is considering face-to-face talks with Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei as he takes a leading role in efforts to end the war, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US and Middle Eastern officials and people familiar with the negotiations. President Donald Trump has told senior aides and foreign counterparts that he is open to Vance restarting negotiations with Tehran and has authorised him to negotiate, according to the report. Vance sent Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, a letter in October requesting a meeting, but no date has been set.
Day 257: Trump says US does not 'need a deal with Iran'
Day 256: Iran warns US as Gaza crisis deepens
Day 255: ADNOC vessel sustained damage following attack
Day 254: Trump: Military action on Iran ‘doesn’t seem necessary’
Day 253: UAE rescues 22 crew in Gulf of Oman
Day 252: Iran's Revolutionary Guard lifts its missile-range limit
Day 251: Trump warns Iran of ‘heavy hit’ as Tehran steps up Gulf diplomacy
Day 250: Oman and Iran call for end to war and fresh dialogue
Day 249: US VP Vance says Iran war is 'the reason we lost' midterms