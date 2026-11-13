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US-Israel-Iran war: ‘Enemy’ strike hits Iran’s Sirik as Trump warns Tehran over threats to US officials; Houthis claim attack on Saudi pipeline

UN renews sanctions on Houthis as US-Iran conflict risks further escalation

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter and Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
Donald Trumpiran nuclear programmeIran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran warus-israelStrait of Hormuz
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US-Israel-Iran war: ‘Enemy’ strike hits Iran’s Sirik as Trump warns Tehran over threats to US officials; Houthis claim attack on Saudi pipeline
Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported that Sirik, in the southern province of Hormozgan near the Strait of Hormuz, was hit late on Thursday by what it called an “enemy” military strike, though it did not name the attacker or give details of damage or casualties. US President Donald Trump warned that Iran “will not exist very long” if it killed a senior US official, after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was moved to a military base over Iranian threats. On the diplomatic front, The Wall Street Journal reported that Vice President JD Vance is considering face-to-face talks with Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei to end the war. Meanwhile, the Houthis said they targeted Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline and an oil facility in Yanbu, as the Saudi-led coalition intercepted more drones over Riyadh and the Eastern Province. The UN Security Council has renewed sanctions on the Houthis until November 2027. Follow our live blog for the latest updates.

‘Enemy’ strike hits Sirik in Iran's Hormozgan province: IRNA

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that Sirik in the southern province of Hormozgan had been struck by what it called an “enemy” attack. Citing official sources, IRNA described the strike late on Thursday (Nov. 12) as "military" in nature.

The agency did not identify the attacker, specify the target or give details on damage or casualties. Iran International reported that residents had earlier heard several explosions of unknown origin, per Iran International.

Sirik lies in Hormozgan province near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil-shipping route. There's no independent confirmation of the reported strike.

Trump warns Iran against assassinating senior US officials: ‘They will not exist very long’

President Donald Trump has warned Iran that it would face devastating consequences if it killed a senior US official. In a phone interview with Salem News Channel on Thursday, Nov. 12, host Hugh Hewitt asked what would happen if Iran killed a senior American official, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“They will not exist very long any longer,” Trump replied.

The warning came after Bessent was moved from his Washington-area home to a US military base following Iranian "threats" against his life, per US media reports.

A senior Trump administration intelligence official warned in a late-October memo that Iranian plots against US personnel and citizens had reached an advanced stage.

The threat follows heightened US-Iran tensions and reports of alleged Iranian plots targeting American officials. Bessent’s relocation underscores the security concerns surrounding senior administration figures amid the conflict.

Trump did not specify a response or timetable. His remarks signal that Washington views any assassination attempt as a potential trigger for a major escalation.

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UN Security Council renews sanctions on Yemen’s Houthis

The UN Security Council unanimously renewed its Yemen sanctions regime against the Iran-backed Houthis on Thursday (Nov. 12), extending targeted asset freezes and travel bans until Nov. 14, 2027.

The UK-drafted measure was adopted by consensus, without a formal recorded vote.

The resolution also condemned the Houthis’ military escalation in Yemen and their cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia, including missile and drone strikes. It demanded an immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities.

British Ambassador Sarah MacIntosh said the adoption showed the council’s determination to act against “reckless attacks by the Houthis” in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

Saudi coalition intercepts Houthi drones as attacks escalate

Saudi-led coalition air defences intercepted and destroyed another drone over Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, amid escalating attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement.

Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki announced on Thursday the interception in a statement posted on X, without providing details about the drone's origin, possible damage or casualties.

The latest incident followed multiple missile and drone interceptions across the kingdom.

On Thursday, the coalition also reported intercepting drones over the Riyadh region. Arab News reported two separate interceptions in the capital region, while Anadolu Agency reported interceptions over Riyadh and the Eastern Province.

On Wednesday, Saudi air defences intercepted three cruise missiles targeting Riyadh and two drones heading towards Mecca and southern Saudi Arabia, according to the coalition.

Saudi Civil Defence separately reported that debris from two intercepted ballistic missiles fell in Sabuhah village in the Mecca region.

Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi East-West pipeline, Yanbu

Yemen's Houthis said Thursday that their forces targeted Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline and an oil facility in the port city of Yanbu on the Red Sea.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said in a post on X that one operation "targeted Pumping Station No. 7 on the East-West Pipeline using a drone", while a second "targeted the Yanbu oil facility using a ballistic missile".

He claimed both attacks - as well as two others targeting a Saudi airport and an airbase not far from the Yemeni border - had been successful.

Vance considers face-to-face talks with Iran's Rezaei to end war: report

US Vice President JD Vance is considering face-to-face talks with Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei as he takes a leading role in efforts to end the war, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US and Middle Eastern officials and people familiar with the negotiations. President Donald Trump has told senior aides and foreign counterparts that he is open to Vance restarting negotiations with Tehran and has authorised him to negotiate, according to the report. Vance sent Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, a letter in October requesting a meeting, but no date has been set.

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