US-Israel-Iran war: ‘Enemy’ strike hits Iran’s Sirik as Trump warns Tehran over threats to US officials; Houthis claim attack on Saudi pipeline

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that Sirik in the southern province of Hormozgan had been struck by what it called an “enemy” attack. Citing official sources, IRNA described the strike late on Thursday (Nov. 12) as "military" in nature.

The agency did not identify the attacker, specify the target or give details on damage or casualties. Iran International reported that residents had earlier heard several explosions of unknown origin, per Iran International.

Sirik lies in Hormozgan province near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil-shipping route. There's no independent confirmation of the reported strike.