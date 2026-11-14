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Middle East War: US signals restraint as Iran warns of retaliation

Strait of Hormuz tensions persist, and violence continues in Gaza

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor ; Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter and Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
US-Israel-Iran war
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An aerial view of the Strait of Hormuz
An aerial view of the Strait of Hormuz
The Middle East war heads into a tense weekend as Washington signals restraint but the region remains on edge. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said further military action against Iran was unnecessary, arguing economic pressure was weakening Tehran. Iran, however, warned the United Nations that renewed attacks would trigger retaliation and said nuclear monitoring cannot resume under military threats. American forces reported intercepting two Iranian drones heading towards Bahrain, disputing Tehran’s claim that it hit a US radar installation. Meanwhile, Iran claimed a tanker struck a mine in the Strait of Hormuz, while Israeli shelling killed three Palestinians in Gaza. Follow this blog for live updates:

Highlights

Rubio takes swipe at international law, attacks ICC

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio took aim Friday at what he deemed the "weaponisation of international law," calling it a tool of the elite, and issued a stark warning to the International Criminal Court.

Rubio cautioned the ICC against "quoting laws to men with swords," as he accused the Hague-based tribunal of trying to enforce rules that Washington does not recognise.

His remarks to the Federalist Society National Lawyers Convention came around a month after the United States announced new sanctions on the ICC, vowing to cripple its operations.

The court prosecutes individuals accused of the gravest atrocities and acts as a last resort when countries do not have adequate legal systems to ensure accountability.

The US signed the Rome Statute establishing the ICC but never ratified the treaty. Israel, Russia and China are also not ICC members.

Iran's IRGC says two tankers hit sea mines in Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday that explosions rang out on two oil tankers after they struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz, where Tehran has restricted navigation.

Since war erupted with the United States in February, Tehran has insisted that vessels obtain its authorisation to cross the strait and has attacked ships that do not comply.

"A short while ago, two oil tankers that had switched off their radar and positioning systems and were secretly attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorised route exploded and caught fire after striking a naval mine," the Guards' navy said in a statement carried by the Iranian state broadcaster early on Saturday. 

The statement did not provide the names or origins of the vessels but said one was a supertanker.

Trump to discuss Iran, but not Ukraine, with Xi and Putin: US official

US President Donald Trump will discuss the Iran war with his Chinese and Russian counterparts in trilateral talks in China next week, but is not expected to talk about Russia's war on Ukraine, a senior US official said Friday.

"I think the president does intend to talk about Iran in the trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin," the US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters on a call ahead of Thursday's meeting in Shenzhen.

But Washington has a "whole other track" of negotiations with Kyiv and Moscow, the official added. "China is not really a part of that track, so it doesn't seem appropriate to have the Ukraine discussion there."

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