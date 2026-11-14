Strait of Hormuz tensions persist, and violence continues in Gaza
Highlights
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio took aim Friday at what he deemed the "weaponisation of international law," calling it a tool of the elite, and issued a stark warning to the International Criminal Court.
Rubio cautioned the ICC against "quoting laws to men with swords," as he accused the Hague-based tribunal of trying to enforce rules that Washington does not recognise.
His remarks to the Federalist Society National Lawyers Convention came around a month after the United States announced new sanctions on the ICC, vowing to cripple its operations.
The court prosecutes individuals accused of the gravest atrocities and acts as a last resort when countries do not have adequate legal systems to ensure accountability.
The US signed the Rome Statute establishing the ICC but never ratified the treaty. Israel, Russia and China are also not ICC members.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday that explosions rang out on two oil tankers after they struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz, where Tehran has restricted navigation.
Since war erupted with the United States in February, Tehran has insisted that vessels obtain its authorisation to cross the strait and has attacked ships that do not comply.
"A short while ago, two oil tankers that had switched off their radar and positioning systems and were secretly attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorised route exploded and caught fire after striking a naval mine," the Guards' navy said in a statement carried by the Iranian state broadcaster early on Saturday.
The statement did not provide the names or origins of the vessels but said one was a supertanker.
US President Donald Trump will discuss the Iran war with his Chinese and Russian counterparts in trilateral talks in China next week, but is not expected to talk about Russia's war on Ukraine, a senior US official said Friday.
"I think the president does intend to talk about Iran in the trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin," the US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters on a call ahead of Thursday's meeting in Shenzhen.
But Washington has a "whole other track" of negotiations with Kyiv and Moscow, the official added. "China is not really a part of that track, so it doesn't seem appropriate to have the Ukraine discussion there."
Day 258: Turkey, Qatar sign defence pact
Day 257: Trump says US does not 'need a deal with Iran'
Day 256: Iran warns US as Gaza crisis deepens
Day 255: ADNOC vessel sustained damage following attack
Day 254: Trump: Military action on Iran ‘doesn’t seem necessary’
Day 253: UAE rescues 22 crew in Gulf of Oman
Day 252: Iran's Revolutionary Guard lifts its missile-range limit
Day 251: Trump warns Iran of ‘heavy hit’ as Tehran steps up Gulf diplomacy
Day 250: Oman and Iran call for end to war and fresh dialogue
Day 249: US VP Vance says Iran war is 'the reason we lost' midterms