Middle East conflict: UAE rescues 22 crew in Gulf of Oman as US tightens Iran blockade and Tehran lifts missile limits

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has declared that the results of the US midterm elections and shifts between American political parties will not alter Iran's defensive strategy or soften Washington's long-standing hostility toward the Iranian nation.

In a statement, the Supreme Leader directly addressed the aftermath of the US elections. He explicitly warned against expecting any change in Washington’s stance following the political setback dealt to the ruling establishment and cautioned that making concessions to the United States remains a grave miscalculation, IRNA news agency reported.

"If there are still those who entertain even the slightest hope that the hegemonic system may change its behavior or that shifts in its political parties and factions may bring about a change, or if there are people who imagine that by making concessions to the US, they can persuade it to abandon its hostility toward the Iranian nation, they are gravely mistaken," he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasised that expecting policy shifts from Washington ignores past lessons and undermines the gains achieved through Iranian national resistance.

He cautioned that any indication of compliance or willingness to submit to foreign pressure would only invite further aggression and military risks.