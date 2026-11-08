Middle East conflict: UAE rescues 22 crew in Gulf of Oman as US tightens Iran blockade and Tehran lifts missile limits

The US has stepped up efforts to curb Iran’s military supply routes across land borders
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has declared that the results of the US midterm elections and shifts between American political parties will not alter Iran's defensive strategy or soften Washington's long-standing hostility toward the Iranian nation.
In a statement, the Supreme Leader directly addressed the aftermath of the US elections. He explicitly warned against expecting any change in Washington’s stance following the political setback dealt to the ruling establishment and cautioned that making concessions to the United States remains a grave miscalculation, IRNA news agency reported.
"If there are still those who entertain even the slightest hope that the hegemonic system may change its behavior or that shifts in its political parties and factions may bring about a change, or if there are people who imagine that by making concessions to the US, they can persuade it to abandon its hostility toward the Iranian nation, they are gravely mistaken," he said.
Ayatollah Khamenei emphasised that expecting policy shifts from Washington ignores past lessons and undermines the gains achieved through Iranian national resistance.
He cautioned that any indication of compliance or willingness to submit to foreign pressure would only invite further aggression and military risks.
Airlines operating from the UAE continue to adjust schedules amid renewed tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, security concerns across the Middle East and ongoing regional disruptions. Passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia and other destinations are facing cancellations, suspended routes and changing flight schedules.
Meanwhile, French prosecutors have opened an investigation into false bomb threats targeting dozens of commercial flights across Europe over the past week. Investigators are examining whether foreign powers could be involved. The threats triggered flight diversions and operational disruptions, although no suspicious items were found and no injuries were reported.
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The United States has widened its campaign to isolate Iran by targeting military supply routes across its land borders and the Caspian Sea, as Tehran announced it was lifting restrictions on its ballistic missile ranges and warned that any renewed attack would trigger retaliation without geographical limits.
The developments on Saturday, November 7, mark a further escalation in the confrontation between Washington and Tehran, even as Qatar and other regional mediators intensify efforts to prevent a return to full-scale fighting.
The latest US move comes amid fresh strikes near the Strait of Hormuz and reports that some advisers to President Donald Trump want any major new military operation against Iran launched before a new Congress takes office in January.
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Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia towards the Kingdom’s Eastern Region, the Saudi-led coalition said.
Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Malki announced the interception.
The UAE National Guard rescued 22 people after a fire broke out aboard a cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman.
A Coast Guard unit launched the operation after receiving a distress report from the ship’s crew. Specialised teams located the vessel, reached it and safely evacuated all 22 crew members.
The rescued crew, who were of Arab nationalities, received first aid before being handed over to the relevant authorities. All 22 were reported to be in stable condition.
The National Guard said the operation highlighted its personnel’s readiness to respond to maritime emergencies and their commitment to protecting lives and strengthening maritime security and safety.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) has stepped up enforcement of its naval blockade against Iran, disabling a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after it allegedly ignored repeated warnings. The US military also released video showing the strike on the ship.
CENTCOM said its forces disabled the St Kitts-flagged M/V Huda after its civilian crew attempted to breach the naval blockade. The video shows a US military aircraft firing precision munitions at the vessel’s stern, disabling it.
The crew had been instructed to abandon the targeted areas before the strike, CENTCOM said. The cargo vessel had attempted to leave regional waters after visiting an Iranian port.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on the latest developments in the Middle East during a phone call on Saturday.
The two ministers discussed ongoing efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and strengthen security and stability, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.
The call marks the second reported conversation between the two ministers in the past week.
Two explosions were heard on Iran’s Qeshm island and other parts of the country’s south, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency and state television reported.
The blasts were linked to activities in the Strait of Hormuz, the reports said, adding that no damage had been reported on the island so far.
CENTCOM says the St Kitts-flagged vessel attempted to breach the naval blockade after visiting an Iranian port.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman on November 7 after its civilian crew allegedly ignored repeated warnings and attempted to violate the naval blockade against Iran.
A US military aircraft fired precision munitions at the stern of the St Kitts-flagged M/V Huda, disabling the vessel. CENTCOM said the crew had been directed to abandon the targeted areas before the strike. The cargo ship had attempted to leave regional waters after visiting an Iranian port.
Day 252: Iran's Revolutionary Guard lifts its missile-range limit
Day 251: Trump warns Iran of ‘heavy hit’ as Tehran steps up Gulf diplomacy
Day 250: Oman and Iran call for end to war and fresh dialogue
Day 249: US VP Vance says Iran war is 'the reason we lost' midterms
Day 248: US strikes Iran's Qeshm island
Day 247: Trump threatens Iran with military action
Day 246: UAE hopes for peace, ‘braced for worst’
Day 245: Rubio says US yet to decide on new Iran strikes
Day 244: US denies Iran destroyed sea drone in Strait of Hormuz
Day 243: US fires senior army general in latest ouster: reports