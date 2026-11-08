GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena
LIVE

Middle East conflict: UAE rescues 22 crew in Gulf of Oman as US tightens Iran blockade and Tehran lifts missile limits

The US has stepped up efforts to curb Iran’s military supply routes across land borders

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor and Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Add as a preferred source on Google
CENTCOM forces disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman on November 7.
CENTCOM forces disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman on November 7.
X / CENTCOM
The UAE National Guard rescued 22 crew members after a fire broke out aboard a cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman. Meanwhile, US Central Command said it disabled the St Kitts-flagged M/V Huda after it allegedly attempted to breach the naval blockade of Iran, releasing video of the strike. Saudi Arabia’s air defences also intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia towards the Kingdom’s Eastern Region, the Saudi-led coalition said. The US has stepped up efforts to curb Iran’s military supply routes across land borders and the Caspian Sea, as Tehran warned of retaliation without geographical limits following renewed attacks. Elsewhere, Yemen called on Lebanon to take decisive action against Hezbollah’s military assistance to the Houthis, while backing Beirut’s authority over its territory and weapons. Follow this live coverage for the latest updates.

Khamenei says US midterm results will not alter Iran's stance

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has declared that the results of the US midterm elections and shifts between American political parties will not alter Iran's defensive strategy or soften Washington's long-standing hostility toward the Iranian nation. 

In a statement, the Supreme Leader directly addressed the aftermath of the US elections. He explicitly warned against expecting any change in Washington’s stance following the political setback dealt to the ruling establishment and cautioned that making concessions to the United States remains a grave miscalculation, IRNA news agency reported. 

"If there are still those who entertain even the slightest hope that the hegemonic system may change its behavior or that shifts in its political parties and factions may bring about a change, or if there are people who imagine that by making concessions to the US, they can persuade it to abandon its hostility toward the Iranian nation, they are gravely mistaken," he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasised that expecting policy shifts from Washington ignores past lessons and undermines the gains achieved through Iranian national resistance.

He cautioned that any indication of compliance or willingness to submit to foreign pressure would only invite further aggression and military risks.

Flying from the UAE? Revised schedules you need to know

Airlines operating from the UAE continue to adjust schedules amid renewed tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, security concerns across the Middle East and ongoing regional disruptions. Passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia and other destinations are facing cancellations, suspended routes and changing flight schedules.

Meanwhile, French prosecutors have opened an investigation into false bomb threats targeting dozens of commercial flights across Europe over the past week. Investigators are examining whether foreign powers could be involved. The threats triggered flight diversions and operational disruptions, although no suspicious items were found and no injuries were reported.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Task Force Iron Gate: Is another war looming?

The United States has widened its campaign to isolate Iran by targeting military supply routes across its land borders and the Caspian Sea, as Tehran announced it was lifting restrictions on its ballistic missile ranges and warned that any renewed attack would trigger retaliation without geographical limits.

The developments on Saturday, November 7, mark a further escalation in the confrontation between Washington and Tehran, even as Qatar and other regional mediators intensify efforts to prevent a return to full-scale fighting.

The latest US move comes amid fresh strikes near the Strait of Hormuz and reports that some advisers to President Donald Trump want any major new military operation against Iran launched before a new Congress takes office in January.

Read more here.

Saudi Arabia intercepts missile targeting Eastern Region

Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia towards the Kingdom’s Eastern Region, the Saudi-led coalition said.

Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Malki announced the interception.

UAE rescues 22 crew after Gulf of Oman ship fire

The UAE National Guard rescued 22 people after a fire broke out aboard a cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman.

A Coast Guard unit launched the operation after receiving a distress report from the ship’s crew. Specialised teams located the vessel, reached it and safely evacuated all 22 crew members.

The rescued crew, who were of Arab nationalities, received first aid before being handed over to the relevant authorities. All 22 were reported to be in stable condition.

The National Guard said the operation highlighted its personnel’s readiness to respond to maritime emergencies and their commitment to protecting lives and strengthening maritime security and safety.

US video shows strike on ship in Gulf of Oman

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has stepped up enforcement of its naval blockade against Iran, disabling a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after it allegedly ignored repeated warnings. The US military also released video showing the strike on the ship.

CENTCOM said its forces disabled the St Kitts-flagged M/V Huda after its civilian crew attempted to breach the naval blockade. The video shows a US military aircraft firing precision munitions at the vessel’s stern, disabling it.

The crew had been instructed to abandon the targeted areas before the strike, CENTCOM said. The cargo vessel had attempted to leave regional waters after visiting an Iranian port.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar discuss regional security amid rising tensions

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on the latest developments in the Middle East during a phone call on Saturday.

The two ministers discussed ongoing efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and strengthen security and stability, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

The call marks the second reported conversation between the two ministers in the past week.

Explosions heard on Iran’s Qeshm island

Two explosions were heard on Iran’s Qeshm island and other parts of the country’s south, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency and state television reported.

The blasts were linked to activities in the Strait of Hormuz, the reports said, adding that no damage had been reported on the island so far.

US disables cargo ship in Gulf of Oman after blockade warnings

CENTCOM says the St Kitts-flagged vessel attempted to breach the naval blockade after visiting an Iranian port.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman on November 7 after its civilian crew allegedly ignored repeated warnings and attempted to violate the naval blockade against Iran.

A US military aircraft fired precision munitions at the stern of the St Kitts-flagged M/V Huda, disabling the vessel. CENTCOM said the crew had been directed to abandon the targeted areas before the strike. The cargo ship had attempted to leave regional waters after visiting an Iranian port.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE rescues 22 crew after ship fire in Gulf of Oman

UAE rescues 22 crew after ship fire in Gulf of Oman

2h ago1m read
US video shows strike on ship in Gulf of Oman

US video shows strike on ship in Gulf of Oman

2m read
Trump said the administration was considering whether additional action was needed to prevent Iran from rebuilding its nuclear programme.

Middle East War: 9 key updates for UAE residents

5m read
An An EA-18G Growler takes off from the flight deck of USS George Washington (CVN 73). The aircraft carrier is supporting missions including enforcement of US naval blockade against Iranian ports and coastal areas.

MidEast war: What UAE residents need to know today

4m read