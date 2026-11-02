US/Israel-Iran war: Latest developments UAE residents need to know this evening, November 2

China urges diplomacy amid rising Middle East conflict and regional concerns
The US-Israel war with Iran continues to cast a shadow over the Middle East, with the Strait of Hormuz, regional security and the possibility of renewed military action remaining major concerns for the Gulf.
Iran has insisted that Washington must lift its naval blockade before any agreement can be reached to restore security in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran says it is ready to resume negotiations through regional mediators but maintains that the next move rests with the US.
Meanwhile, China has expressed support for Iran's sovereignty and called for a political solution, while Saudi Arabia has reported intercepting a ballistic missile launched towards its southern region. Israel has also warned of possible Iranian attempts to disrupt its elections.
For UAE residents, the developments underline the continuing uncertainty surrounding regional security, air travel and shipping.
Here are the key developments to know this evening:
Iran has made it clear that there will be no agreement on reopening or securing the Strait of Hormuz unless the US ends its naval blockade and meets Tehran's demands.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday that responsibility for moving negotiations forward now rests with Washington.
"The ball is in America's court," Baghaei said, adding that Iran's demands had been communicated clearly.
He also questioned Washington's commitment to diplomacy, arguing that previous efforts had been disrupted despite progress in negotiations.
He also referred to the collapse of previous diplomatic efforts, including the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, and said Iran would approach any fresh negotiations with caution.
Despite the deadlock, Tehran says a proposal to restore security in the Strait of Hormuz could be implemented within 48 hours if Washington agrees to its conditions.
Baghaei said Iran had earlier presented a seven-day diplomatic proposal, which has since been shortened to a two-day plan.
He said messages were still being exchanged through regional mediators and that Iran's proposal remained on the table.
Tehran has also said it conveyed its demands to the US through Qatar, following diplomatic contacts in Doha.
However, Iran maintains that the US cannot expect security in the Strait of Hormuz while continuing its naval and economic pressure on the country.
China has expressed support for Iran as tensions with Washington threaten to escalate again.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, in Beijing on Monday.
Wang said China supported Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty and security. However, he also urged all parties to avoid another round of military confrontation and focus on finding a political solution.
The meeting came after US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that American forces had destroyed much of Iran's military capabilities but still had one or two targets to deal with.
China also plans to send its Middle East envoy to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia as part of efforts to encourage peace talks and reduce regional tensions.
Tehran has said it does not consider neighbouring Gulf countries its enemies and supports regional cooperation to establish lasting security.
However, Baghaei warned that Iran would respond if the territory or military facilities of neighbouring countries were used to threaten its sovereignty or security.
He said Gulf states should not allow their territory to be used for operations against Iran.
The comments come amid concerns over the wider regional impact of the conflict and the security of countries hosting US military facilities.
Saudi Arabia's Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said its air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militia towards the Kingdom's southern region.
Colonel Turki Al Malki, the coalition's official spokesman, announced the interception.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Iran and its allies against attempting to disrupt Tuesday's elections through attacks.
In a video statement released on Sunday, Netanyahu said Israel had intelligence indicating that Iran and its regional allies could attempt hostile actions.
"Don't test us. You will suffer disproportionate blows," he warned, adding that Israeli forces were prepared for both defensive and offensive operations.
His comments came amid reports of disagreements with Israel's military chief over a new directive related to the war. Netanyahu denied the reported confrontation.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) has rejected claims by Iran that it has not attacked civilians in neighbouring countries.
CENTCOM accused Tehran of targeting civilian infrastructure, residential areas and other facilities across the Gulf.
It also alleged that Iranian attacks on civilian vessels had killed more than 20 civilian mariners in recent months.
The US command described the incidents as deliberate attacks on civilian targets. The allegations were made in response to recent remarks by Iran's foreign minister.
Yemen's Houthi movement said Saudi strikes targeted Ras Issa port and an oil facility in Hodeidah province on Monday, injuring seven people.
According to Houthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi, four civilians were wounded at Ras Issa port and three others at an oil facility in Bajil district.
The group also alleged that a pier and a commercial vessel at the port had been attacked.
The continuing conflict and uncertainty over regional airspace and shipping routes remain important concerns for UAE residents, particularly those planning international travel.
Selected Saudi Arabia routes and some international services have faced cancellations and delays. Flight schedules can change depending on security assessments and operational decisions.
Passengers travelling through UAE airports should check directly with their airlines before leaving for the airport.
Travellers should:
Check flight status through their airline's website or app before departure.
Recheck departure times, as schedules may change at short notice.
Contact airlines directly about cancellations, refunds and alternative travel arrangements.
Allow extra time for airport journeys and follow official travel advisories.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a major concern because of its importance to global oil shipments. A prolonged disruption could push up shipping and insurance costs, affect energy markets and put pressure on supply chains.
For UAE residents, the immediate impact is most likely to be felt through travel uncertainty, possible changes to flight schedules and wider economic effects if the shipping situation deteriorates.
There is also the broader concern of regional security, particularly if the US and Iran fail to reach an agreement and military action resumes.
For now, residents should follow official UAE government announcements, monitor airline updates and rely on verified information rather than unconfirmed reports circulating on social media.