US-Iran showdown: Trump keeps world guessing as Mideast remains on edge

Hasan Alhasan, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told CNN that US signals were contributing to anxiety across the region, making it difficult to distinguish negotiating pressure from genuine indications of impending escalation.

“It is not the interest of the region to go through another round,” he said, adding that the country was also braced for the worst.

For millions across the region, the immediate concern is whether the coming days will bring an agreement — or another round of disruption.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.