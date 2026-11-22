UAE condemns Bahrain strikes amid rising regional security concerns
The security situation across the Middle East remains tense, with Bahrain reporting fresh Iranian attacks, two tankers hit in the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi Arabia intercepting missiles and drones.
The UAE has condemned the renewed attacks on Bahrain, while the US has rejected Iran's claim that it hit an American fighter jet. Airlines continue to adjust schedules amid regional security concerns.
Here are the key developments UAE residents need to know today.
The UAE has strongly condemned what it described as renewed Iranian aggression against Bahrain, reaffirming its solidarity with the kingdom and support for measures to protect its security and stability.
Bahrain said its air defence systems intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks, with shrapnel causing minor damage but no injuries.
The kingdom also reported a strike on a civilian industrial facility that caused a fire but no casualties.
Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has warned that a wider contest for regional influence is unfolding alongside the war with Iran.
In a post on X, he said media and financial tools were increasingly being used to reshape regional power dynamics, warning that the consequences could affect Gulf states and the wider Arab world.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has rejected Iran's claim that its forces targeted and damaged a US F-16 fighter jet over the Gulf.
In a statement on Saturday, CENTCOM said no American F-16 had been attacked and confirmed that all US fighter jets operating in the Middle East were safe and accounted for.
Two tankers were reportedly struck in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency. No casualties were reported.
Iran's army later said a vessel caught fire after entering a restricted zone and striking a naval mine.
Tehran continues to claim control over the strategic waterway, while the US maintains a maritime blockade of Iranian ports and says its warships are helping escort commercial vessels.
Saudi air defence systems intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh by the Houthi militia, according to the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.
Two drones launched towards the kingdom's southern region were also intercepted.
The US Treasury Department has imposed new sanctions on Iranian oil traders and individuals accused of helping Tehran sell oil overseas and diverting the proceeds.
The measures target networks linked to Iran's petroleum, petrochemical and aviation sectors.
Oman is helping Gulf neighbours maintain cargo movements amid Strait of Hormuz disruptions.
The UAE–Oman Green Corridors and ports at Duqm and Sohar are being used to facilitate the movement of goods, including Saudi-bound cargo.
Airline schedules remain subject to changes amid regional security concerns.
Etihad Airways: Has extended cancellations on two Saudi routes until November 30.
Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia: Continue to operate varying schedules to Saudi Arabia, with some routes affected.
Iran: Flights operated by Iranian airlines, including Iran Airtour, Caspian Airlines and Karun Airlines, remain suspended to and from the UAE.
Israel: flydubai's Dubai–Tel Aviv flights remain suspended through at least late November. Emirates' related codeshare services are also suspended, while Etihad continues direct Abu Dhabi–Tel Aviv flights.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended several conflict-zone advisories, including those covering Iranian and Iraqi airspace, until January 31, 2027.
With regional tensions continuing, residents should follow official government announcements and check airline notifications before travelling. Flight schedules, airspace restrictions and shipping operations may change at short notice as the situation develops.