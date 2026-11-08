US/Israel-Iran war: What UAE residents should know this evening, November 8

Missile interceptions, maritime incidents and flight disruption keep the region on edge
Dubai: Regional tensions remain high, with fresh reports of explosions in Iran, missile interceptions in Saudi Arabia and maritime incidents near the Strait of Hormuz. Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict continue, but concerns over shipping, aviation and regional security remain.
For UAE residents, the developments are particularly important because of the country's proximity to the Strait of Hormuz and its position as a major regional aviation and maritime hub. Here are the key developments to know this evening:
Iran's Armed Forces have warned the United States against continuing what Tehran describes as hostile policies towards the Islamic Republic.
Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for Iran's Armed Forces, said Washington's attempts to weaken Iran through military pressure and political action had failed.
According to Iranian state media, Shekarchi linked the setbacks suffered by US President Donald Trump's Republican Party in the midterm elections to what he described as Washington's failure to break Iran's resolve.
He said the developments reflected a wider failure of US policy rather than simply a change in American domestic politics. Iran also warned that any country standing against it would eventually face defeat.
Israel has indicated that further action against Iran remains possible.
Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday that Israel's mission against Tehran was not complete, renewing accusations that Iran was trying to develop nuclear weapons. Tehran has repeatedly denied seeking nuclear weapons.
Katz said Iran's nuclear ambitions and other activities continued to pose a serious threat to Israel.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has dismissed a US plan to tighten restrictions on Iranian trade routes, including land borders and the Caspian Sea.
IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebi described the initiative as little more than "wordplay", arguing that Washington would fail to bring Iran's economy to its knees.
He also questioned earlier US predictions that Iran's economy would collapse within two weeks, saying this had not happened.
The Strait of Hormuz continues to be one of the most sensitive points in the conflict.
Iranian official Abbas-Ali Kadkhodaei said the Strait of Hormuz gives Tehran significant strategic leverage in global affairs, arguing that recent developments have demonstrated the consequences of US policy decisions.
Speaking at a meeting in Tehran, he called for faster implementation of Iran’s maritime development policies and better coordination between government bodies to make greater use of the country’s extensive coastline.
In a separate maritime incident, the UAE National Guard rescued 22 Arab crew members after a fire broke out aboard a cargo ship in the Sea of Oman.
The Coast Guard Division launched an emergency response after receiving a distress call. Specialised teams located the vessel and safely evacuated everyone on board.
All 22 crew members received first aid before being handed over to the relevant authorities. They were reported to be in stable condition.
Saudi Arabia's air defence systems intercepted ballistic missiles fired towards Riyadh by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group.
The Saudi-led coalition confirmed that two ballistic missiles targeting the capital were intercepted and destroyed. The incidents came after loud explosions were heard in the city.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has said that the US midterm election results will not change Washington's approach towards Tehran.
In a statement reported by Iranian state media, he warned against expecting a change in US policy following the Republican Party's electoral setbacks.
Khamenei said those hoping that political changes in Washington or concessions from Tehran would persuade the US to end its hostility towards Iran were mistaken.
Air travel between the UAE and parts of the region continues to face disruption amid security concerns and changing flight schedules.
Some airlines have adjusted services to Saudi Arabia and other regional destinations, with cancellations and delays affecting passengers.
Travellers should check directly with their airlines before leaving for the airport and monitor flight updates throughout their journey.
Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict are continuing, but major differences remain over sanctions, frozen Iranian assets, compensation and Iran's nuclear programme.
For the UAE, the immediate concerns are regional security, maritime traffic, energy supplies and possible disruption to air travel.
Residents should follow official UAE government announcements, avoid sharing unverified reports and comply with instructions from local authorities.
The key takeaway: There is no clear sign of an immediate resolution. With tensions continuing around the Strait of Hormuz and across the region, UAE residents should remain alert, follow verified updates and check travel arrangements before setting out.