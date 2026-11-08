UAE flight updates: Airlines revise schedules; latest cancellations and delays for Nov 8

UAE airlines adjust schedules amid Middle East tensions and security concerns
Dubai: Airlines operating from the UAE continue to adjust schedules amid renewed tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, security concerns across the Middle East and ongoing regional disruptions. Passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia and other destinations are facing cancellations, suspended routes and changing flight schedules.
Meanwhile, French prosecutors have opened an investigation into false bomb threats targeting dozens of commercial flights across Europe over the past week. Investigators are examining whether foreign powers could be involved. The threats triggered flight diversions and operational disruptions, although no suspicious items were found and no injuries were reported.
US issues regional security alert: Washington urged Americans across the Middle East to remain vigilant over possible Houthi attacks and alleged Iranian threats. The US Mission to the UAE warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.
Explosions reported in southern Iran: Iranian media reported blasts on Qeshm Island and in Jask, Sirik and Bandar Abbas. The cause remains unclear.
US steps up Iran blockade: CENTCOM disabled the St Kitts-flagged M/V Huda in the Gulf of Oman. Washington also launched Task Force Iron Gate to disrupt Iran’s land-based weapons supply routes.
Iran reports tanker fires: The IRGC said two oil tankers caught fire after hitting naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz. The claims have not been independently verified.
UAE National Guard rescue: The National Guard rescued 22 crew members after a cargo ship caught fire in the Gulf of Oman. All received first aid and were reported to be in stable condition.
Gulf security and diplomacy: Saudi Arabia and Qatar discussed de-escalation, while the Saudi-led coalition reported intercepting a cruise missile and UAV targeting Riyadh. Iran said its military was stronger and on higher alert.
The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority has suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE until further notice.
The suspension affects direct services operated by carriers including Iran Airtour, Caspian Airlines and Karun Airlines. Passengers with bookings on these airlines should contact their travel providers for rebooking and refund arrangements.
Direct flights between the UAE and Israel remain subject to security and operational restrictions.
flydubai: Dubai-Tel Aviv services remain suspended through at least late November.
Emirates: Dubai-Tel Aviv services and related codeshare arrangements remain suspended.
Etihad: Continues to operate direct Abu Dhabi-Tel Aviv flights.
Israeli carriers El Al and Arkia: Continue to face delays or suspensions linked to security and landing-permit discussions.
Saudi Arabia remains one of the most disrupted markets for UAE-based travellers. Passengers flying to Riyadh, Dammam and other Saudi destinations should check their bookings carefully, as airlines are applying different schedules and cancellation arrangements.
Check flight status directly with your airline before leaving for the airport. Schedules can change at short notice, and a confirmed booking does not necessarily mean a flight is operating as originally scheduled.
Zayed International Airport (AUH): Travellers are advised to arrive early, particularly during the Diwali rush, and check their airline’s website for the latest flight updates before heading to the airport. The airport is also hosting Diwali celebrations from November 7 to 11, featuring festive activities and a treasure hunt offering visitors a chance to win a gold bar. UAE residents can join without a flight ticket but must obtain an airport visitor pass and pre-book an entry slot.
DXB and DWC departure updates: Dubai International Airport (DXB) reported six Flynas cancellations to Riyadh and Gassim, while flights to New Delhi (SpiceJet), Krasnodar (Aeroflot), Nairobi (Kenya Airways) and Islamabad (Airblue) were delayed. Passengers are advised to arrive early and check their airline’s website for the latest flight status before heading to the airport.
Important: These are the flight statuses shown in the airport listings at the time of checking. Passengers should confirm their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as timings and operational updates can change.
Etihad Airways has extended the cancellation of all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and the Saudi cities of Dammam and Riyadh until Thursday, November 19, amid ongoing regional disruption.
Etihad Airways flight updates:
Dammam: All passenger and cargo flights cancelled until November 19.
Riyadh: All passenger and cargo flights cancelled until November 19.
Jeddah: Services EY601, EY602, EY603 and EY604 resumed on November 6. All other flights operate as scheduled.
Travel advice: Passengers should check the Etihad website for the latest flight status before travelling.
Emirates has reported cancellations on some Dubai-Jeddah services, while flights to Medina show a mix of arrivals, scheduled departures and services in progress. Flight-status information for Dammam and Riyadh is currently unavailable.
The following Emirates flights between Dubai and Dammam have been cancelled:
Dubai to Dammam: EK823, EK827 and EK821.
Dammam to Dubai: EK824, EK828 and EK822.
The following Emirates services between Dubai and Riyadh have been cancelled:
Dubai to Riyadh: EK815, EK819 and EK817.
Riyadh to Dubai: EK816, EK820 and EK818.
Dubai to Jeddah: EK801 cancelled; EK805 and EK803 scheduled.
Jeddah to Dubai: EK802 cancelled; EK806 and EK804 scheduled.
Dubai to Medina: EK807 arrived; EK2537 in flight; EK809 scheduled.
Medina to Dubai: EK808 arrived; EK2538 and EK810 scheduled.
US travel requirement: Passengers travelling to or connecting through the US must complete an attestation confirming they have not visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the previous 21 days, unless exempt. A printed copy is required before check-in.
Tel Aviv: Emirates–flydubai codeshare flights remain suspended until further notice.
Ebola-related restrictions: The UAE restricts entry to travellers recently in the DRC, Uganda or South Sudan unless they have been outside these countries for more than 21 days.
Dubai airport lounge: Emirates' First Class Lounge at Terminal 3, Concourse C, is temporarily closed. Passengers can use the Concourse B lounge instead.
Passenger advisory: Check flight status directly with Emirates before leaving for the airport, as schedules and operating conditions may change.
Riyadh, Abha suspended until November 16. Services to Dammam resume on November 10, while flights to five other Saudi destinations are operating.
flydubai has gradually resumed flights to several destinations in Saudi Arabia, including Jeddah, Madinah, Gassim, Ha’il and Tabuk, as regional travel disruptions continue.
Flights to Dammam are scheduled to resume on November 10, while services to Riyadh and Abha remain suspended through November 16, inclusive.
The airline’s booking platform shows flights to Riyadh and Abha from November 17. However, passengers should check directly with flydubai for the latest operating information before travelling.
The following flight-status updates are for November 7, 2026, unless otherwise specified.
1. Dubai–Jeddah
Dubai to Jeddah
FZ831: In flight
FZ909: Estimated
FZ829: Scheduled
Jeddah to Dubai
FZ832: Estimated
FZ910: Estimated
FZ830: Scheduled
2. Dubai–Madinah
November 8 flight updates
Dubai to Madinah
FZ897: Scheduled
FZ8387: Scheduled
FZ827: Scheduled
Madinah to Dubai
FZ828: Arrived
FZ898: Scheduled
FZ8388: Scheduled
3. Dubai–Tabuk
FZ881: Scheduled
FZ882: Scheduled
4. Dubai–Ha’il
FZ925 and FZ926: Services scheduled in both directions.
5. Dubai–Gassim
FZ871: Dubai–Gassim service scheduled.
FZ872: Return service arrived.
No flight-status updates are currently available on flydubai’s platform for Abha, AlUla, Dammam, Hofuf, Taif, Gizan, Riyadh, Jouf, Nejran, Neom, Qaisumah, The Red Sea and Yanbu.
The absence of flight-status information does not necessarily mean services are cancelled or suspended. Passengers should check their bookings and confirm flight operations directly with flydubai before travelling, as schedules may change at short notice.
Flights to Dammam, Gassim, Ha’il, Jeddah and Madinah continue to operate, while several international services are also disrupted.
Air Arabia has cancelled several flights between Sharjah and Saudi Arabia, including services to Abha, Riyadh, Jizan and Tabuk.
Flights to Dammam, Gassim, Ha’il, Jeddah and Madinah continue to operate. Passengers should check their flight status directly with the airline before travelling.
The following services have been cancelled:
Sharjah–Abha
G9195: Cancelled
G9196: Abha–Sharjah: Cancelled
Sharjah–Riyadh
G9151: Sharjah–Riyadh: Cancelled
G9152: Riyadh–Sharjah: Cancelled
G9154: Sharjah–Riyadh: Cancelled
G9155: Riyadh–Sharjah: Cancelled
Sharjah–Jizan
G9398 and G9399: Cancelled
Sharjah–Tabuk
G9191: Sharjah–Tabuk: Cancelled
G9192: Tabuk–Sharjah: Cancelled
Air Arabia continues to operate flights from Sharjah to the following Saudi destinations:
Dammam
Gassim
Ha’il
Jeddah
Madinah
No flight-status information is currently available for Al Jouf.
Several other Air Arabia services between the UAE and international destinations have also been cancelled.
Abu Dhabi routes
Abu Dhabi–Dhaka: 3L063 cancelled.
Dhaka–Abu Dhabi: 3L064 cancelled.
Abu Dhabi–Colombo: 3L708 cancelled.
Colombo–Abu Dhabi: 3L709 cancelled.
Sharjah routes
Sharjah–Chattogram: G9520 cancelled.
Sharjah–Dhaka: G9514 cancelled.
Dhaka–Sharjah: G9515 cancelled.
Sharjah–Sohag: G9617 cancelled.
Sharjah–Athens: G9818 cancelled.
Athens–Sharjah: G9819 cancelled.
Sharjah–Amman: G9330 cancelled.
Amman–Sharjah: G9331 cancelled.
Sharjah–Kuwait: G9068 and G9124 cancelled.
Kuwait–Sharjah: G9069 and G9125 cancelled.
Sharjah–Beirut: G9387 cancelled.
Beirut–Sharjah: G9388 cancelled.
Sharjah–Colombo: G9587 cancelled.
Sharjah–Damascus: G9363 cancelled.
Damascus–Sharjah: G9364 cancelled.
Sharjah–Bangkok: G9845 cancelled.
Sharjah–Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen: G9283 cancelled.
Sharjah–Entebbe: G9691 cancelled.
Entebbe–Sharjah: G9692 cancelled.
Sharjah–Tashkent: G9273 cancelled.
Tashkent–Sharjah: G9274 cancelled.
The Sohag–Sharjah service G9618 arrived early at 5.49am.
Flight-status information was not available for some return services, including Chattogram–Abu Dhabi, Colombo–Sharjah and Bangkok–Sharjah.
Passenger advice: Check flight status and booking details directly with Air Arabia before heading to the airport. The absence of a flight-status update does not necessarily mean a service has been cancelled. Schedules may change at short notice.
Passengers should check the latest flight status directly with Air Arabia before travelling to the airport.
Dubai is preparing for the winter travel rush, with several international airlines announcing plans to restore services in November and December. Some carriers have already resumed flights, while others are preparing to return in the coming weeks.
British Airways – November 3: Scheduled to resume daily London Heathrow–Dubai flights.
Lufthansa – November 25: Plans to restart five weekly flights each from Frankfurt and Munich to Dubai.
SWISS – November 25: Scheduled to restore daily Zurich–Dubai flights.
Eurowings – November 25: Plans to resume daily Berlin–Dubai services.
Austrian Airlines – December 12: Scheduled to restart Vienna–Dubai flights, operating five times a week.
Philippine Airlines – October 21: Returned to Dubai International Airport, joining Cebu Pacific on the Dubai–Manila route. Both airlines operate four weekly flights.
Air Astana: Restored Dubai connections with Kazakhstan, including Almaty.
Aegean Airlines: Resumed Athens–Dubai services.
Dubai is also expected to see up to 36 weekly flights connecting the emirate with European destinations as more services return between late October and December.
While international connections are gradually returning, several airlines have extended their Dubai flight suspensions or postponed planned resumptions.
Singapore Airlines: Flights SQ494 and SQ495 suspended until February 28, 2027.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai services suspended until January 31, 2027.
Air Canada: Dubai services suspended until the end of March 2027.
Finnair: Dubai flights suspended for the 2026/27 winter season.
KLM: Dubai services suspended until March 27, 2027.
Korean Air: Dubai services suspended until further notice.
Virgin Atlantic: No return to Dubai planned before 2027.
ITA Airways: Dubai services remain suspended until November 30. Passengers should check with the airline for confirmation of its December schedule.
Luxair: Its return to Dubai has been postponed to February 2027 at the earliest.
Several international airlines continue to adjust or suspend Saudi Arabia services amid regional airspace restrictions. Key updates include:
IndiGo: Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah flights cancelled until November 14.
Air India/Air India Express: Riyadh and Dammam services suspended until November 14; Jeddah until October 31. Eligible passengers can rebook or claim refunds.
Akasa Air: Jeddah flights suspended until November 18 and Riyadh until November 30. Refunds or free rescheduling are available.
Qatar Airways: Riyadh suspension ran until October 25; Jeddah services reduced to four daily flights. Dammam remains suspended.
Oman Air: Riyadh flights suspended until October 31.
SalamAir: Riyadh and Dammam flights cancelled until October 31.
Air France: Riyadh flights suspended until November 14.
British Airways: Limited Riyadh service, with one daily flight, scheduled to resume November 3. Jeddah services discontinued.
Cathay Pacific: Riyadh flights suspended until January 31, 2027.
Pakistan International Airlines: Riyadh flights temporarily suspended, with no resumption date announced.
Delta Air Lines: Atlanta–Riyadh route launch postponed until March 2027.
Lufthansa: Riyadh flights suspended until November 18 and Dammam until November 30. Eurowings plans to resume Jeddah flights on November 12.
Philippine Airlines: Riyadh flights PR654 and PR655 suspended until November 29.
Scoot: Singapore–Jeddah flights cancelled until December 2.
Gulf Air: Has resumed operations at Riyadh Airport.
ITA Airways: Riyadh flights cancelled until November 18.
KLM: Riyadh and Dammam flights cancelled until November 27.
Kuwait Airways: Riyadh flights remain cancelled until airport operations resume.
Riyadh Air: Some Riyadh flights cancelled until November 5. Eligible passengers travelling up to November 7 can access temporary travel flexibility.
Singapore Airlines: Launch of its non-stop Riyadh service postponed until March 28, 2027.
SriLankan Airlines: Riyadh flights cancelled until November 1.
flyadeal: Riyadh services temporarily shifted to Qassim Airport (ELQ), with bus transfers from Riyadh Bus Station.
Saudia: Riyadh flights operating through Qassim Airport, with bus transfers between the city and airport.
24-hour assistance: King Khalid International Airport offers an 'Ask Me' service across all terminals.
Luggage storage: Storage is available for up to 15 days at the Lost & Found and Baggage offices in domestic and international terminals.
Road travel: Travellers stranded in Saudi Arabia can explore road routes to neighbouring GCC countries.
Intercity buses: Check available Saudi intercity bus services for regional connections.
SAR trains: Passengers travelling between Riyadh and neighbouring cities can check Saudi Arabia's railway network for available services.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.
With airlines continuing to revise schedules and some routes operating with limited services, passengers should verify their flight status directly with the carrier before leaving home. Check both departure and return flights, monitor airline notifications and allow extra time at the airport.
The situation remains fluid, particularly for Saudi routes and destinations affected by regional airspace restrictions. A flight appearing on a booking platform or itinerary should not be treated as confirmation that it will operate as planned.