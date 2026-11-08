UAE flight updates: Airlines revise schedules; latest cancellations and delays for Nov 8

US issues regional security alert: Washington urged Americans across the Middle East to remain vigilant over possible Houthi attacks and alleged Iranian threats. The US Mission to the UAE warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.

Explosions reported in southern Iran: Iranian media reported blasts on Qeshm Island and in Jask, Sirik and Bandar Abbas. The cause remains unclear.

US steps up Iran blockade: CENTCOM disabled the St Kitts-flagged M/V Huda in the Gulf of Oman. Washington also launched Task Force Iron Gate to disrupt Iran’s land-based weapons supply routes.

Iran reports tanker fires: The IRGC said two oil tankers caught fire after hitting naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz. The claims have not been independently verified.

UAE National Guard rescue: The National Guard rescued 22 crew members after a cargo ship caught fire in the Gulf of Oman. All received first aid and were reported to be in stable condition.