Trump says Iran talks are progressing: US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Tehran were “going fine” but stressed he was “not in that much of a hurry” to reach a deal. He claimed the US had largely destroyed Iran’s military and nuclear programme, with one or two targets still remaining.

Trump speaks with Netanyahu: The US President spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Washington considered options for renewed military action against Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported.

US keeps military option open: Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump had yet to decide on fresh strikes but remained open to diplomacy. He said talks were continuing through direct contacts and intermediaries.

Iran signals possible Hormuz reopening: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said discussions with Qatari mediators were ongoing on a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days if the US cooperates.

Vance's letter seen as positive sign: Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei said Washington's tone had “changed completely” after reviewing a letter from US Vice President JD Vance.

Khamenei warns of retaliation: Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ordered an “immediate, effective response without geographical limitations” to any US or Israeli attack.