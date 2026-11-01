UAE airports brace for busy winter travel season despite challenges
Airlines are preparing to restore more international services to Dubai as the emirate gears up for a winter surge in passenger traffic. British Airways is scheduled to resume flights on November 3, while UAE airports are increasing capacity ahead of the busy travel season. Departing seat capacity reached 7.2 million in October, up 23 per cent from June, as carriers prepare for higher passenger demand.
More international services are expected to return in the coming weeks, with up to 36 weekly flights between Dubai and Europe set to resume between late October and December. Services to destinations including Athens and Manila are also being restored, although some airlines have postponed their planned returns. Singapore Airlines has extended the suspension of its Dubai services until February 28, 2027.
Meanwhile, regional tensions and airspace restrictions continue to affect selected routes, with flight cancellations and delays reported at Dubai International Airport, Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah International Airport. Several services to Saudi Arabia and other regional destinations have also been disrupted. Here is the latest on airline resumptions, flight schedules and passenger updates across the UAE on November 1.
British Airways: Scheduled to resume Dubai flights on November 3.
Lufthansa: Postponed its Dubai return to November 25, from the previously planned October restart.
SWISS: Its planned October 25 return has been postponed. A revised date is yet to be confirmed.
Eurowings: Its planned November 1 return has been postponed. A revised date is yet to be confirmed.
ITA Airways: Dubai flights remain suspended until November 30.
Passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest schedules, rebooking options and refund arrangements, as dates remain subject to change.
Singapore Airlines has extended the suspension of its SQ494 and SQ495 services between Singapore and Dubai until February 28, 2027, citing the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.
The airline said other flights could also face disruptions. Passengers booked on the affected services are eligible for a full refund.
UAE airports are preparing for a busier winter travel season, with scheduled departing seat capacity rising to 7.2 million in October, up 23 per cent from June.
Dubai International Airport accounts for 4.6 million seats, followed by Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi with 1.7 million and Sharjah International Airport with 840,000.
Emirates is offering 3.1 million seats this month, while flydubai has recorded the strongest capacity growth among major UAE carriers, increasing its seats by 27.5 per cent since June to 1.1 million.
More international services are also returning. Up to 36 weekly flights between Dubai and Europe are expected to resume between late October and December, while services to Athens and Manila are also being restored.
Trump says Iran talks are progressing: US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Tehran were “going fine” but stressed he was “not in that much of a hurry” to reach a deal. He claimed the US had largely destroyed Iran’s military and nuclear programme, with one or two targets still remaining.
Trump speaks with Netanyahu: The US President spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Washington considered options for renewed military action against Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported.
US keeps military option open: Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump had yet to decide on fresh strikes but remained open to diplomacy. He said talks were continuing through direct contacts and intermediaries.
Iran signals possible Hormuz reopening: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said discussions with Qatari mediators were ongoing on a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days if the US cooperates.
Vance's letter seen as positive sign: Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei said Washington's tone had “changed completely” after reviewing a letter from US Vice President JD Vance.
Khamenei warns of retaliation: Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ordered an “immediate, effective response without geographical limitations” to any US or Israeli attack.
Shipping and oil supplies remain at risk: Rubio accused Iran of threatening commercial vessels and warned that maritime disruption could affect global fuel, agricultural supplies and food security. Reports of mine-related incidents have heightened concerns over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Several flights at Dubai International Airport (DXB) are delayed or cancelled, with services to Saudi Arabia among those affected. Flights to Mumbai, Almaty, Tashkent and Saint Petersburg are also facing schedule changes.
Riyadh: Riyadh Air RX241 and RX243; flynas XY811, XY209 and XY211; Saudia SV552.
Gassim: flynas XY205.
Kirkuk: Iraqi Airways IA119.
Mumbai: SpiceJet SG5060.
Almaty: flydubai FZ1240 – revised time 12.26pm.
Saint Petersburg: flydubai FZ992 – revised time 10.16am.
Tashkent: Uzbekistan Airways HY333 – revised time 11.34am.
Krabi: flydubai FZ1464 – revised time 5.54pm.
Tbilisi: flydubai FZ722 – revised time 5.11pm.
Mumbai: SpiceJet SG9060 – revised time 5.17pm.
Colombo: flydubai FZ1026 – revised time 5.18pm.
Bangkok (Don Mueang): flydubai FZ1584 – revised time 4.16pm.
Astana: flydubai FZ1396 – revised time 3.44pm.
Samara: flydubai FZ996A – revised time 3.44pm.
Mumbai: Air India AI909 – new time 11.56am.
Passenger advisory: Check the latest flight status with your airline before leaving for the airport, as departure times and schedules may change.
Several Etihad Airways flights departing from Abu Dhabi are experiencing delays, including services to Tel Aviv, Peshawar, Paris and St Petersburg.
Peshawar: EY277 – revised departure time 11.40am (from 11am).
Tel Aviv: EY610 – revised departure time 12.30pm (from 11.55am).
Tel Aviv: EY596 – revised departure time 12.30pm (from 12pm).
Paris: EY032 – revised departure time 8.25pm (from 7.45pm).
St Petersburg: EY854 – revised departure time 8.25pm (from 7.15pm).
Passenger advisory: Travellers should check their flight status on the Etihad website before heading to the airport, as timings may change.
Etihad Airways has cancelled all flights between Abu Dhabi and the Saudi cities of Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh until Thursday, November 5, due to regional disruption.
The cancellations affect:
Dammam: All Abu Dhabi–Dammam flights.
Riyadh: All Abu Dhabi–Riyadh flights.
Jeddah: Flights EY601, EY602, EY603 and EY604.
Etihad said the situation remains dynamic and further changes are possible. Passengers are advised to check their flight status at etihad.com before travelling.
Affected guests can contact the airline through its customer support page for assistance with travel arrangements.
Emirates has reported cancellations on several flights between Dubai and Saudi Arabia, including services to Dammam and Riyadh. Flights to Jeddah show a mix of cancellations and scheduled services, while Medina flights are listed as scheduled or have already arrived.
The following Emirates flights between Dubai and Dammam have been cancelled:
Dubai to Dammam: EK823, EK827 and EK821.
Dammam to Dubai: EK824, EK828 and EK822.
The following Emirates services between Dubai and Riyadh have been cancelled:
Dubai to Riyadh: EK815, EK819 and EK817.
Riyadh to Dubai: EK816, EK820 and EK818.
Emirates services between Dubai and Jeddah show a mix of cancellations and scheduled flights.
Dubai to Jeddah:
EK801: Cancelled.
EK805: Scheduled to arrive at 9.20am.
EK803: Scheduled.
Jeddah to Dubai:
EK802: Cancelled.
EK806: Scheduled.
EK804: Scheduled.
Emirates services between Dubai and Medina are listed as scheduled or have already arrived.
Dubai to Medina:
EK807: Arrived.
EK2537: Scheduled to arrive at 9.40am.
EK809: Scheduled.
Medina to Dubai:
EK808: Arrived.
EK2538 and EK810: Scheduled.
Passengers should check their flight status on the Emirates website before travelling, as schedules may change.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
flydubai flights between Dubai and several Saudi cities are showing a mix of scheduled, estimated, arrived and in-flight services. However, multiple flights to Dammam, Riyadh and Abha have been cancelled amid regional disruption.
Medina (MED)
Dubai to Medina: FZ8387 and FZ897 – estimated; FZ827 – scheduled.
Medina to Dubai: FZ828 – arrived; FZ8388 – scheduled; FZ898 – estimated.
Ha'il (HAS)
Dubai to Ha'il: FZ925 – estimated.
Ha'il to Dubai: FZ926 – scheduled.
Gassim (ELQ)
Dubai to Gassim: FZ871 – scheduled.
Gassim to Dubai: FZ872 – arrived.
Jeddah (JED)
Dubai to Jeddah: FZ831 – arrived; FZ909 – estimated; FZ829 – estimated.
Jeddah to Dubai: FZ832 – in flight; FZ910 – estimated; FZ830 – scheduled.
The following services between Dubai and Saudi Arabia have been cancelled:
[Insert the confirmed cancelled flight numbers and routes here.]
The October 31 flight-status page shows the following updates for Taif:
Dubai (DXB) to Taif (TIF): FZ873 – estimated.
Taif (TIF) to Dubai (DXB): FZ874 – scheduled.
No flight-status information was available on flydubai's website for the following routes from Dubai in the October 28 update:
Abha (AHB)
AlUla (ULH)
Dammam (DMM)
Gizan (GIZ)
Hofuf (HOF)
Tabuk (TUU)
Jouf (AJF)
Riyadh (RUH)
Nejran (EAM)
Neom (NUM)
Qaisumah (AQI)
The Red Sea (RSI)
Yanbu (YNB)
No status information was available for Riyadh–Dubai services either.
The absence of flight-status information does not necessarily mean these services have been cancelled or suspended. Passengers should contact flydubai or check their bookings for confirmation.
Air Arabia has cancelled multiple flights to and from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, affecting routes to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.
Dhaka: 3L063 (Abu Dhabi–Dhaka) and 3L064 (Dhaka–Abu Dhabi) cancelled.
Multan: 3L335 (Abu Dhabi–Multan) and 3L336 (Multan–Abu Dhabi) cancelled.
The following routes have reported cancellations:
Bangladesh: Chattogram (G9520/G9521) and Dhaka (G9514/G9515).
Greece: Athens (G9818/G9819).
Jordan: Amman (G9001/G9331).
Kuwait: G9068/G9069 and G9124/G9125.
Lebanon: Beirut (G9387/G9388).
Pakistan: Islamabad (9P743/9P742) and Lahore (9P505/9P504). Flight 9P743 was cancelled, while 9P742 had not yet departed.
Qatar: Doha (G9138/G9139 and G9027/G9028).
Russia: Moscow (G9956/G9957, G9950/G9951 and G9958/G9959) and Yekaterinburg (G9960).
Saudi Arabia: Abha (G9195/G9196), Dammam (G9160/G9161), Jizan (G9398/G9399), Riyadh (G9151/G9152 and G9154/G9155) and Tabuk (G9191/G9192).
Syria: Damascus (G9363/G9364).
Thailand: Bangkok (G9845/G9846).
Uganda: Entebbe (G9691/G9692).
United Kingdom: London Gatwick (G9267/G9268).
Passengers are advised to check their flight status directly with Air Arabia before travelling to the airport, as schedules remain subject to change.
Several international airlines continue to adjust or suspend services to Saudi Arabia amid regional airspace restrictions. The following updates cover announced suspension dates and alternative arrangements.
IndiGo: Flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah remain cancelled until November 14, 2026, due to regional airspace restrictions.
Air India and Air India Express: Riyadh and Dammam flights remain suspended until November 14, while Jeddah services are suspended until October 31. Eligible passengers with bookings issued on or before October 24 can opt for flexible rebooking or a full refund.
Akasa Air: Jeddah flights are suspended until November 10, and Riyadh services until November 30. Affected passengers can opt for a full refund within seven days or reschedule without additional charges.
Qatar Airways: Riyadh flights were suspended through October 25. Services to Jeddah have been reduced from seven to four daily flights, while Dammam flights remain suspended.
Oman Air: Flights to and from Riyadh are suspended until October 31.
SalamAir: Flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam are cancelled until October 31, citing regional security developments.
Air France: Flights to and from Riyadh are suspended until November 14, 2026.
British Airways: A limited Riyadh service, operating one flight daily, is scheduled to resume on November 3. The airline has discontinued its Jeddah services.
Cathay Pacific: Riyadh flights are suspended until January 31, 2027.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA): Riyadh flights have been temporarily suspended, with no resumption date announced.
Delta Air Lines: The launch of flights between Atlanta and Riyadh has been postponed until March 2027.
Lufthansa: Riyadh flights are suspended until November 18, while Dammam services are suspended through November 30. Eurowings is scheduled to resume Jeddah flights on November 12.
Philippine Airlines: Riyadh flights PR654 and PR655 are suspended until November 29.
Scoot: Flights between Singapore and Jeddah are cancelled until December 2.
Gulf Air: Bahrain's national carrier has resumed operations at Riyadh Airport.
ITA Airways: Flights to and from Riyadh are cancelled until November 18.
KLM: Flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam are cancelled until November 27.
Kuwait Airways: Riyadh flights remain cancelled until operations resume at the airport.
Riyadh Air: Some flights to and from Riyadh are cancelled until November 5. Eligible passengers travelling up to November 7 can access temporary travel flexibility. Passengers who booked through travel agents should contact them directly for rebooking or refund assistance.
Singapore Airlines: The launch of its non-stop Riyadh service has been postponed until March 28, 2027.
SriLankan Airlines: Flights to and from Riyadh are cancelled until November 1.
flyadeal: All Riyadh services have been temporarily shifted to Qassim Airport (ELQ). The airline is providing bus transfers between Riyadh and Qassim Airport, departing from Riyadh Bus Station.
Saudia: Riyadh services are operating through Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Al Qassim (ELQ), with bus transfers between Riyadh and the alternative airport. Passengers should check their bookings for transfer details.
24-hour assistance: King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) has an 'Ask Me' service across all terminals to answer passenger queries and provide travel updates.
Luggage storage: Passengers can store luggage for up to 15 days at the Lost & Found Office and Baggage Office in the domestic and international terminals.
Road travel: Travellers stranded in Saudi Arabia can explore road routes to neighbouring GCC countries.
Intercity buses: Check available Saudi intercity bus services for regional connections.
SAR trains: Passengers travelling between Riyadh and neighbouring cities can check Saudi Arabia's railway network for available services.
International airlines are gradually restoring services to Dubai, while UAE airports prepare for increased winter passenger traffic. However, regional tensions and airspace restrictions continue to affect flight schedules, with some airlines extending suspensions and cancelling services.
Passengers travelling through Dubai International Airport (DXB), Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Sharjah International Airport should check directly with their airlines for the latest flight status, departure times, rebooking options and refund arrangements before setting off.