Middle East War: 9 things UAE residents need to know tonight, November 13

US denies Iran's Bahrain radar claim as Saudi intercepts drones and nuclear tensions rise
Dubai: The US military has denied Iran's claim that it destroyed an American radar system in Bahrain, saying its forces intercepted two Iranian attack drones without injuries or damage.
The latest confrontation follows a reported strike in southern Iran, renewed warnings from President Donald Trump and further concerns about Tehran's nuclear programme.
Saudi Arabia has also reported intercepting drones as Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on oil infrastructure, while Iranian forces say another vessel struck a mine in the Strait of Hormuz.
Despite the continuing maritime threats, Gulf oil exports are recovering, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). UAE airlines, meanwhile, continue to adjust flights on several regional routes.
Here are nine developments UAE residents need to know on Friday evening, November 13.
The US military on Friday denied Iran's claim that its Revolutionary Guards had destroyed an American early-warning radar system in Bahrain.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Iranian forces launched two one-way attack drones towards Bahrain, but both were intercepted by US forces.
"The IRGC launched two one-way attack drones towards Bahrain and both were shot down by US forces," CENTCOM said on X, adding that there were no injuries or damage.
Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed it had destroyed the radar system in retaliation for what it described as an attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik, southern Iran.
Iranian state news agency IRNA reported that Sirik, in Hormozgan province near the Strait of Hormuz, had been struck late Thursday.
The agency did not identify the attacker or provide confirmed details about casualties or damage.
The reported strike in Sirik has not been independently verified.
US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of devastating consequences if it assassinates a senior American official.
Speaking in a telephone interview with Salem News Channel on Thursday, Trump was asked what would happen if Iran killed a senior US official, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
"They will not exist very long any longer," Trump replied.
The warning followed US media reports that Bessent had been moved from his Washington-area residence to a military base because of alleged Iranian threats against his life.
A senior Trump administration intelligence official had also warned in a late-October memorandum that Iranian plots against American personnel and citizens had reached an advanced stage.
Trump did not specify what action Washington would take or when.
Iran has told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that discussions on resuming nuclear inspections cannot proceed while the country faces threats of further military attacks.
According to a confidential IAEA report circulated to member states on Friday, Tehran said normal monitoring could resume only after the conditions preventing inspections were addressed.
The UN nuclear watchdog has been unable to inspect key Iranian facilities damaged during US and Israeli strikes in June 2025.
It also remains unable to verify the status of Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels.
The agency described the lack of information about Iran's nuclear material and facilities as a serious proliferation concern requiring urgent action.
The IAEA has urged Tehran to allow inspectors to return through gradual technical measures.
Iran says it remains committed to its safeguards obligations once the necessary conditions are restored.
Yemen's Houthi movement claimed on Thursday that it had attacked Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline and an oil facility in the Red Sea port city of Yanbu.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said a drone targeted Pumping Station No. 7 on the pipeline, while a ballistic missile was launched towards the Yanbu facility.
He also claimed attacks on a Saudi airport and an airbase near the Yemeni border.
The claimed strikes and any resulting damage have not been independently confirmed.
Separately, the Saudi-led coalition reported intercepting and destroying drones over Riyadh and the Eastern Province on Thursday.
The coalition also reported earlier interceptions of missiles targeting Riyadh and drones heading towards Mecca and southern Saudi Arabia.
The latest incidents underline continuing security concerns around Saudi energy infrastructure and transport facilities.
Yemen's internationally recognised government is reinforcing military positions around Aden province as Houthi fighters advance towards areas overlooking the government's interim capital.
Three military officials told AFP that the Houthis had captured strategic hilltops in the Al Madaribah wal Ara district and were moving east towards the Gulf of Aden coast.
Government forces have been ordered to strengthen positions west and north of Aden, including constructing defensive barriers and digging tunnels.
The officials said fighting in recent days had killed dozens on both sides.
The reported advances could increase pressure on government-held territory and complicate efforts to regain control of key routes around Taiz.
The UN Security Council has renewed targeted sanctions against Yemen's Houthi movement until November 14, 2027.
The UK-drafted resolution was adopted by consensus on Thursday, extending measures including asset freezes and travel bans.
The council condemned the Houthis' military escalation in Yemen and cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia.
It also demanded an immediate and unconditional end to hostilities.
The decision comes amid renewed Houthi claims of attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure and reports of further advances in Yemen.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday that a vessel had struck a naval mine and suffered an explosion while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz without authorisation.
The Guards said the incident occurred in the eastern part of the strategic waterway.
They did not identify the vessel, its country of registration or the condition of its crew.
The claim has not been independently verified.
Iran has sought to restrict shipping through the strait since the war began in February, requiring vessels to obtain its approval before transiting.
The United States has responded with a naval blockade of Iranian ports while supporting commercial vessels using the route.
Gulf oil exports have increased despite continuing attacks on shipping, according to the International Energy Agency.
In its latest monthly report on Friday, the IEA said Gulf shipments had reached 18.4 million barrels per day.
That was still 26 per cent below pre-war levels.
The agency said higher Gulf exports contributed to a global oil market surplus in October, the first since the war began.
It expects global oil supply to exceed demand in the fourth quarter.
The findings suggest some recovery in regional energy shipments, although maritime security threats and restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz continue.
UAE airlines continue adjusting regional schedules, with Saudi Arabia among the most affected destinations.
Etihad's Abu Dhabi flights to Riyadh and Dammam remain cancelled through November 19, while selected Jeddah services are operating.
Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia continue to report selected Saudi cancellations or schedule changes.
Iranian-operated flights to and from the UAE remain suspended, while Dubai-Tel Aviv services face restrictions. Etihad continues Abu Dhabi-Tel Aviv flights.
Qatar Airways resumed daily Riyadh services on November 13, with Dammam flights scheduled to restart on November 14.
Passengers should check their flight status directly with their airline before travelling.
For full route-specific cancellations, delays and resumption dates, read the UAE flight-status update for November 13.