Bahrain reports sirens as Iran claims drone attack; Saudi intercepts missiles and drones
UAE residents are following fresh developments across the region on Sunday, as security alerts in Bahrain and reported interceptions in Saudi Arabia add to tensions in the Middle East.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards have claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a US radar system in Bahrain, although the reported strike has not been independently verified.
Meanwhile, the UAE has condemned an Israeli strike on Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza, joining other regional and international voices calling for the protection of civilians and the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid. Political developments in Israel and further changes to UAE flight schedules are also among the latest updates.
Bahrain: Sirens sounded as authorities issued safety alerts. Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed six drones targeted a US radar system at a military base.
Saudi Arabia: The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted two ballistic missiles headed towards Riyadh and three drones in the Eastern region.
Israel: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed his call for a national unity government, but opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot dismissed the proposal.
Gaza: The UAE condemned an Israeli strike on Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis. Hamas confirmed the death of a senior commander following an Israeli strike.
Regional diplomacy: The UAE joined 17 other countries in condemning attacks on medical facilities and calling for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza.
UAE flights: Etihad, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia have made changes to selected Saudi routes amid regional security concerns.
Sirens sounded in Bahrain on Sunday as authorities urged residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.
Bahrain's Interior Ministry issued alerts on social media advising people to follow official channels and prioritise their safety. The ministry did not specify the source of the potential threat.
In a statement carried by Iranian state media, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed its forces had targeted a US air defence radar system at the Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain using six drones.
Bahrain hosts a major US naval facility and has been among the Gulf countries affected by the regional conflict. However, the IRGC's claim has not been independently verified, and Bahraini authorities have not confirmed the reported strike or provided details of any damage.
The latest alert follows an earlier warning issued by Bahrain's Interior Ministry, which also urged citizens and residents to remain alert and follow official safety instructions.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels said its air defences intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh.
Coalition spokesman Turki Al Maliki announced the interception in a post on X. The coalition also said its forces had intercepted and destroyed three drones in Saudi Arabia's Eastern region.
Meanwhile, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed the Yemeni group had shot down an armed reconnaissance aircraft in the airspace over Al Jawf. The claim has not been independently verified.
The developments come amid renewed attacks involving Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, with the Yemeni group having targeted sites in the Kingdom in recent months.
US fighter jets have also been patrolling regional waters in the Middle East. The US military said more than 1.7 billion barrels of crude oil had been shipped through the Strait of Hormuz by Gulf partners under US protection.
The latest developments follow Friday's incident, when US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces shot down two Iranian attack drones heading towards Bahrain. CENTCOM rejected Iran's claim that it had struck a US radar system in the kingdom, saying there were no injuries or damage.
Iran's official IRNA news agency, citing an IRGC statement, said the reported radar attack was in response to a US strike on a telecommunications pole in the southern Iranian port of Sirik. Bahrain's Ministry of Information had not immediately responded to requests for comment.
Caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has renewed his call for a national unity government, saying it is needed to address Israel's security challenges, particularly the threat from Iran.
Netanyahu said a meeting with opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot had strengthened his belief that a unity government was essential to guarantee Israel's security.
Eisenkot, however, dismissed the proposal, describing it as Netanyahu's “latest bluff”.
Eisenkot has been tasked with forming a new government following last month's election. Negotiations are expected to be difficult, with disagreements over the proposed coalition and its composition.
The Israeli military said it had struck a senior member of Hamas's military wing. Hamas later confirmed the death of Samir Abu Younis, commander of its Rafah Brigade.
The Al-Qassam Brigades said Abu Younis was killed on Saturday evening in an Israeli strike in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis. Hamas described him as one of the commanders involved in planning and supervising the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.
Gaza's civil defence said it had received his body and that two other people were wounded in the strike.
The development comes amid continued tensions over the ceasefire that took effect in October 2025. Both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violating the agreement, while Israeli strikes have continued in Gaza.
Gaza health authorities say more than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire began.
Israel's Foreign Ministry has criticised a statement by EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, describing it as “completely unbalanced”.
Kallas had called on Israel to reopen all border crossings to allow immediate and unimpeded humanitarian assistance, warning that flooding and winter conditions were worsening living conditions for Palestinians.
Israel rejected the criticism, saying the statement failed to acknowledge the volume of aid entering Gaza. The Foreign Ministry also accused Hamas of diverting humanitarian supplies, without providing details in its response.
The UAE has strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes on Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, which resulted in deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the UAE's rejection of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. It stressed that medical facilities, healthcare workers and patients must be protected under international humanitarian law.
The ministry called for the immediate and safe delivery of humanitarian relief and medical assistance to Gaza, and urged the international community to intensify efforts towards a political solution based on the two-state solution.
The UAE also joined the foreign ministers of 17 other countries in condemning the strike. Their joint statement raised concerns over restrictions on humanitarian supplies, including tents, temporary shelters and medical equipment, as winter approaches.
The ministers called on Israel to uphold the ceasefire and allow sustained, unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza, including the entry of essential shelter materials and medical supplies.
UAE travellers face another day of flight disruption, with services to Saudi Arabia among the most affected as airlines continue to adjust schedules amid regional security concerns.
Etihad, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia have made changes to selected Saudi routes, with cancellations and schedule adjustments affecting passengers travelling to and from the Kingdom.
Flights between the UAE and Iran remain suspended for Iranian carriers, while services to Israel continue under varying airline-specific restrictions.
Passengers should check their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules may change at short notice.
With developments unfolding across the region, residents should rely on official government and emergency-service updates rather than unverified social media reports. Those in Bahrain should follow instructions issued by the Interior Ministry and proceed to the nearest safe location when advised.
UAE travellers should check directly with their airlines before setting out for the airport, particularly those flying to Saudi Arabia or on routes affected by regional restrictions.
The situation remains fluid, and further security and flight updates may follow as authorities respond to developments across the Gulf and the wider region.