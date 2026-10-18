Saudi flight disruptions, security alerts and Iran war: Key developments for UAE residents
UAE residents are keeping a close watch on the latest regional developments on Sunday, October 18, as updates emerge on flights, maritime security and diplomatic efforts across the Gulf. Saudi Arabia has reported intercepting drones and ballistic missiles, while the US, UK and Australia have issued travel warnings over threats to Saudi airports and the risk of further disruption.
Airlines have extended flight suspensions to Saudi Arabia, leaving passengers travelling between the UAE and the Kingdom facing cancellations and schedule changes. Meanwhile, UAE Presidential Adviser Dr Anwar Gargash has urged people across the Gulf to reject hostile exchanges on social media, calling for greater unity and responsibility during a critical period for the region.
Here are the key developments UAE residents should know today.
Two Saudi officers were killed when a Ministry of National Guard AH-6i reconnaissance helicopter crashed in Najran. Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki attributed the crash to a technical malfunction.
Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, urged people across the Gulf to avoid offensive social media exchanges during regional tensions.
“Rising above the vulgarity and offensive exchanges we are witnessing in Gulf disputes on social media is a duty for all of us,” he wrote on X.
US President Donald Trump predicted the war with Iran would end “very quickly” and said US fuel prices could fall below pre-war levels afterwards. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Iran of “devastation” if it did not abandon its nuclear ambitions.
Saudi Arabia intercepted drones in the Eastern and Riyadh regions and two ballistic missiles launched towards Khamis Mushait, the Saudi-led coalition said. It attributed the missile launches to Yemen’s Houthi movement.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said Cairo was ready to take “any measure” to defend Saudi Arabia if Riyadh requested assistance. He stressed that Egypt did not want war.
Several airlines have extended Saudi flight suspensions:
Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia and flydubai: Selected services affected by cancellations and schedule changes.
Air India and Air India Express: Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until October 24.
IndiGo: Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 24.
Akasa Air: Riyadh until October 24; Jeddah until October 21.
SriLankan Airlines: Riyadh and Dammam until October 24.
Eligible Air India and Air India Express passengers with bookings issued by October 15 for travel between October 9 and 25 can request a one-time complimentary date change for travel up to November 10, subject to conditions. Refunds may be available for cancelled flights.
Passengers should check directly with their airline before travelling.
The three countries have warned of potential attacks and continuing travel disruption.
Riyadh: King Khalid International Airport remains suspended, according to the advisories provided.
Jeddah and Dammam: Services continue, but delays and cancellations are possible.
UK: Advises against all travel within 10km of the Yemen border and all but essential travel elsewhere in Saudi Arabia.
US and Australia: Urge caution around airports, with Australia advising travellers to avoid Riyadh airport and consider alternatives.
Travellers should check official advisories, airline updates and transit requirements before changing plans.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was ready for talks with Washington based on mutual respect and credible guarantees. He said Iran had sent a seven-day proposal through Qatar to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy shipments.
The US military said 97 per cent of vessels attempting to transit the strait had passed without being hit by an Iranian projectile.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported three incidents:
October 17, off Yemen: A small skiff fired two shots at an LNG tanker before changing course after warning shots from armed security.
October 16, off Saudi Arabia: A tanker was damaged by an RPG fired from a small boat northeast of Al Jubayl.
October 16, second incident: Another tanker was struck by an unknown projectile in the same general area.
Crews were reported safe. UKMTO advised vessels to transit cautiously and report suspicious activity.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raji in Baghdad. Raji described the talks as a “very frank discussion”.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said a Lebanese military delegation would attend a meeting with Israel and the US in Florida on Tuesday to present Lebanon’s demands for an end to Israeli escalation.
Check flights before travelling: Confirm your flight status directly with the airline, especially if travelling to Saudi Arabia or connecting through the Kingdom.
Review rebooking options: Contact your airline about date changes, alternative departure points or refunds.
Follow official security alerts: Monitor UAE and Saudi authorities’ announcements and relevant government travel advisories.
Avoid unverified reports: Rely on official sources for updates on security incidents and transport disruption.
Allow flexibility: Confirm onward connections, visa rules and transit requirements before making alternative travel arrangements.
For UAE residents, the immediate priorities are checking flight status, understanding rebooking options and following official travel and security advice. With missile interceptions, maritime incidents and continued uncertainty over the Iran conflict, the regional situation remains fluid. Airline schedules and government advisories may change quickly, so travellers should verify the latest information before setting out.