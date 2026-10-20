US-Israel-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today, October 20, 2026

Gulf tensions disrupt flights and push oil prices higher amid escalating attacks
Tensions across the Gulf escalated on Tuesday, October 20, with new attacks reported on Riyadh, Iran claiming mine strikes on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, and oil prices climbing sharply. Here is what matters for UAE residents this evening.
Travellers heading to Saudi Arabia face the most disruption. Etihad has cancelled all flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam through Saturday, October 24, and says further changes are possible. Emirates and flydubai have also cancelled services to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, though Dubai–Medina flights are still listed as operating.
Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport remains suspended, according to travel advisories, while Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have suspended their Saudi flights until October 24.
Some evening departures from the UAE are also running late. In Abu Dhabi, Etihad’s EY391 to Colombo has been pushed from 7.05pm to 8.05pm, and EY004 to New York from 7.20pm to 9pm. In Dubai, SpiceJet’s SG5117 to Kochi has been revised to 8.30pm, and IndiGo’s 6E1481 to Chandigarh is delayed to 8.21pm. Passengers should confirm their flight status with their airline before leaving for the airport.
At sea, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed their naval mines set two oil tankers ablaze at what Tehran calls an illegal crossing point in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz. The claim has not been independently verified. Qatar, which is mediating between the US and Iran, said there could be no military solution to the crisis and backed all diplomatic efforts to restore free passage through the strait.
The tensions pushed oil prices higher on supply fears. US crude (WTI) jumped 5.7 per cent to $109.60 a barrel, while the international benchmark Brent rose 2 per cent to $111.69.
In Saudi Arabia, the Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile aimed at Riyadh on Tuesday and later downed a drone over the Riyadh region. Residents of the capital received an emergency alert, and Saudi Civil Defence warned that filming or sharing information about interceptions could lead to legal action. Britain said it will deploy RAF Typhoon jets to help defend Saudi cities and critical infrastructure against aerial attacks.
Closer to home, experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency commended the UAE’s emergency preparedness and response capabilities following an advisory mission to the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra, held from October 12 to 20.
Travel advisories for the UAE remain in place. The US keeps the country at Level 3, urging travellers to reconsider travel, and Australia also advises reconsidering the need to travel. The UK has lifted its broader warning against all but essential travel but continues to flag the risk of flight and airspace disruption.