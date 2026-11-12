UK issues safety and travel warning for Saudi Arabia: What British nationals need to know

FCDO advises against non-essential travel to Saudi Arabia due to security threats
The British Embassy in Riyadh and the British Consulate-General in Jeddah have issued safety guidance for British nationals in Saudi Arabia, warning that the greatest risk during attacks comes from falling debris after missiles and drones are intercepted.
In a series of advisories shared on social media, the UK missions urged British citizens to move indoors and stay inside if they are told to take shelter, stressing that people are safest inside a secure structure. Safe spaces could include interior stairwells and rooms with few external walls or windows, the embassy said, adding that people should follow instructions from local authorities.
The guidance comes as the Houthis have stepped up attacks on the kingdom. This week, Saudi air defences intercepted missiles fired towards Riyadh, a drone was destroyed in the Eastern Province, and debris from two intercepted ballistic missiles fell on a village in the Makkah Region.
The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advises against all but essential travel to Saudi Arabia, and against all travel to within 10km of the border with Yemen.
It warned of a heightened threat against airports, Saudi military and defence buildings, military bases, ports and energy infrastructure across the kingdom, as well as shipping in the Red Sea. Further attacks against airports, along with flight disruptions and cancellations, are “very likely”, the FCDO said.
As an alternative to flying from airports inside Saudi Arabia, British nationals wishing to leave the country should consider travelling by land to a neighbouring country and flying from there, the advisory said. It also urged people to avoid capturing or sharing images of conflict-related incidents, in line with Saudi Civil Defence warnings that filming or sharing footage of interceptions and impact sites could lead to legal action.
The embassy also reminded British nationals not to overstay their visas, warning that doing so could lead to large fines, detention and deportation, as well as a ban on returning to Saudi Arabia. Visitors can check their visa status on the official KSA Visa platform at ksavisa.sa.
British nationals have been encouraged to sign up for FCDO travel advice alerts to receive the latest updates.