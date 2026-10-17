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UK updates Saudi Arabia travel warning amid missile threats, flags airport attack risks

British nationals urged to avoid Riyadh airport amid security concerns and attacks

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Travel insurance may be invalidated for trips against UK advice to Saudi Arabia
Travel insurance may be invalidated for trips against UK advice to Saudi Arabia
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The UK has warned British nationals travelling to Saudi Arabia that their travel insurance could be invalidated if they travel against official advice, as security concerns and the risk of further attacks continue across the Kingdom.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advises against all travel within 10km of the border with Yemen and all but essential travel to the rest of Saudi Arabia.

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Riyadh airport warning after incident

The FCDO has urged British nationals to stay away from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh following a serious incident on October 10, 2026, at about 3pm local time. Travellers have been advised to follow instructions from Saudi authorities and avoid the airport until it is declared secure.

According to the FCDO, Yemen’s Houthi movement has launched missiles and drones targeting several locations in Saudi Arabia since July 13. The threat extends to airports, military and defence facilities, ports and energy infrastructure in cities including Abha, Jizan, Najran, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Yanbu, as well as shipping in the Red Sea.

The FCDO warned that further attacks on airports, along with travel disruption and flight cancellations, were very likely.

British nationals advised to review travel plans

British nationals seeking to leave Saudi Arabia have been advised to consider travelling by land to a neighbouring country and flying from there, while checking entry and exit requirements before setting off.

The FCDO also warned that the possibility of renewed Iranian attacks remained amid continuing regional tensions, despite a memorandum of understanding announced by the US and Iran on June 17.

What travellers should do

The FCDO has advised British nationals in Saudi Arabia to:

  • Follow instructions and alerts issued by Saudi authorities, including Civil Defence warnings.

  • Check flight status and confirm bookings before travelling to the airport.

  • Monitor local and international media and sign up for FCDO travel advice email alerts.

  • Keep travel plans under review and ensure travel documents are up to date.

  • Avoid areas around oil infrastructure and military facilities.

  • Avoid taking or sharing images of conflict-related incidents.

  • If advised to take shelter, remain indoors or move to the nearest safe building, away from windows and external walls.

The FCDO also urged travellers to obtain appropriate travel insurance covering their itinerary, planned activities and emergency expenses, while warning that travelling against its advice could affect insurance coverage.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaUKUS-Israel-Iran warhouthis

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