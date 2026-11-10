Three- and four-day journeys start at SR86,250 for two guests in a private suite
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Dream of the Desert project has opened reservations for its first ultra-luxury train journeys across the Kingdom's desert landscapes, with services scheduled to begin in October 2027.
Dream of the Desert, the Middle East's first ultra-luxury desert train project, developed in partnership by Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) and Italy's Arsenale Group. The train will depart from Riyadh and travel north through some of Saudi Arabia's most distinctive landscapes, offering an exclusive rail tourism experience.
The project aims to introduce a new standard of luxury rail travel while showcasing the Kingdom's natural beauty and cultural heritage.
The train will feature 24 luxury suites, a dedicated restaurant carriage and a lounge inspired by traditional Saudi majlis, combining contemporary hospitality with elements of local culture.
Journeys will last between three and four days, taking passengers through the northern regions of Al Jouf, Hail and Qassim, offering an opportunity to explore the Kingdom's desert landscapes and regional heritage.
Prices start at SR86,250 (approximately $23,000) for two guests sharing a private suite on a two-night journey. The fare includes VAT, accommodation, dining both on board and at destinations, and organised activities throughout the trip.
Two inaugural itineraries are available. The four-day Desert Kingdoms journey explores Al Jouf and Hail, including a gala dinner at historic Marid Castle and cultural experiences in the Aja Mountains.
The three-day Shadows of Aja itinerary takes passengers through Hail and Al Qassim, featuring desert excursions, stargazing and traditional Saudi dining experiences.
The train's interiors will reflect Saudi heritage, incorporating traditional design elements and spaces intended to showcase the Kingdom's hospitality.
The project forms part of Saudi Arabia's efforts to expand its luxury tourism offerings and attract international visitors to destinations beyond its major cities.
Future plans include a dedicated journey to AlUla, while private charter experiences will also be available.
Reservations are open through the project's official website, ahead of the first scheduled departures in October 2027