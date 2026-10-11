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Saudi Arabia announces two additional overnight trains to Riyadh on Sunday

Additional trains will depart Qassim at 12.30am and 1.30am, arriving in Riyadh before 4am

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Both services will take two hours and 28 minutes to complete the journey from Qassim to Riyadh, including the scheduled stop in Majmaah.
Both services will take two hours and 28 minutes to complete the journey from Qassim to Riyadh, including the scheduled stop in Majmaah.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has announced two additional overnight train services from Qassim to Riyadh via Majmaah, scheduled to operate in the early hours of Sunday, October 11.

The railway operator said the extra services would depart Qassim at 12.30am and 1.30am, arriving in the Saudi capital at 2.58am and 3.58am, respectively.

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Train No. 149 will leave Qassim at 12.30am and arrive in Majmaah at 1.32am. After an eight-minute stop, it will resume its journey at 1.40am, reaching Riyadh at 2.58am.

The second service, Train No. 139, will depart Qassim at 1.30am and arrive in Majmaah at 2.32am. It will leave the station at 2.40am and reach Riyadh at 3.58am.

Both services will take two hours and 28 minutes to complete the journey from Qassim to Riyadh, including the scheduled stop in Majmaah.

SAR encouraged passengers planning to use the additional trains to book their tickets through its official website or the SAR North and East mobile application.

The announcement adds two overnight travel options between Qassim and the capital, with both trains stopping in Majmaah before continuing to Riyadh.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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